Stay safe and comfortable with these tips for home electrical safety from Harts Services

Trusted Tacoma electrical experts offer best practices for preventing power outages and overloads during the holiday season

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services , a top-rated Tacoma-based electrical and plumbing company founded in 2013, recommends area homeowners follow best practices to prevent electrical malfunctions and reduce the risk of accident or injury during the coldest months of the year.

"Winter brings extreme weather and the busy holiday season, which can place unexpected stress on your home's electrical system and increase the likelihood of power outages or overloads," said Rich Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "If you take a few easy steps now, you can ensure you and your family stay safe and comfortable while potentially avoiding the cost and inconvenience of emergency electrical service."

Power surges and unsafe equipment can result in extended service outages, permanent damage to appliances and devices, expensive repairs or fire.

To reduce the risk of surges and outages, Hart advises homeowners to:

Inspect all appliances, devices and plugged-in holiday decorations for signs of excessive wear or frayed cords.

Don't rely on extension cords for ongoing applications. Only use them for brief periods as necessary.

Avoid adapters that may overload an outlet. If a power strip is needed, use one with built-in surge protection.

Unplug all holiday lights and decorations before you leave home.

Install a whole-home surge protector. In the event of an overload, a professionally installed surge protection system can prevent major damage to large appliances and electronic devices while also reducing the risk of fire.

Invest in a whole-home generator for backup power in the event of a weather-related outage or overload of your electrical panel.

Schedule professional maintenance. The first step in electrical safety is to call a trusted professional who can inspect your home's electrical system, identify potential issues, provide preventive maintenance and recommend any repairs or upgrades.

"We want all our customers to enjoy this time of year with their families and friends," Hart said. "A power outage or electrical incident can have major consequences, but it takes just a few simple steps to mitigate the risk so you can focus on the things that matter."

For more information about Harts Services, please call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com .

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Services earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com .

