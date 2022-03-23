Artel Hotel and Park Plaza the Benefit from PMS' Ease-of-Use, Superior Functionality and Mobile Check-in

BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Real Hospitality Group (RHG), one of the leading and fastest growing hotel management companies in the United States. RHG will now deploy Stayntouch PMS to two additional properties, Artel Hotel in Brooklyn and Park Place Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland.

Stayntouch Expands Partnership with Real Hospitality Group to Deliver a Streamlined and Enhanced Guest Experience

RHG is one of the top 15 hotel management companies in the United States, managing a portfolio of 109 properties in gateway and resort destinations. RHG chose Stayntouch PMS for its robust features and intuitive interface, as well its seamless mobile check-in capabilities, and proven ability to execute on a fast and easy deployment strategy.

Dury Kim, VP of Revenue Management at RHG said, "We continue to be impressed with how easy it is for our staff to learn and use the Stayntouch interface. Along with previous properties on the platform, the Artel Hotel and Park Place Hotel will benefit from the nimble and light-weight feel of the system, without sacrificing any of the functionality needed to run our hotels. Delivering a mobile check-in option that's fully integrated to the PMS was also a major plus, as it will greatly streamline and enhance our guest welcome experience, while also freeing up bandwidth for our front-desk staff."

Michael Helfin, Chief Revenue Officer of Stayntouch, responded, "It's exciting to expand our partnership with such an innovative and fast-growing company. We pride ourselves on delivering technology that unburdens hospitality for both guests and hotel staff, and we're proud to know that our cloud PMS and guest-facing technology is helping RHG properties facilitate more productivity amongst their staff so they can be more active agents in delivering an elevated guest experience."

About Real Hospitality Group

As a team of leaders and professionals we challenge the status quo, honing our skills, while remaining agile in an ever-changing environment. By embracing our core values of Reliable, Efficient, Accessible, and Loyal, we are passionate and committed to offering world-class hospitality management services throughout every segment of our business.

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com

