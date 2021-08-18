StayNTouch Expands to Gulf Region, Selected by Riyadh Based Hotel Management Company, IRIS Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Hotels, one of Saudi Arabia's premier hotel development and management companies, selected StayNTouch , a global leader in guest-centric technology and mobile hotel property management systems (PMS), to implement their PMS technology at the collection of the boutique hotels in Jizan, Taif, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This partnership marks StayNTouch's first hotel customer in Saudi Arabia and an expansion into the Gulf region.

Premier Riyadh Based Hotel Management Company Selects StayNTouch's Guest-Centric Mobile PMS

Founded in 2011, IRIS Hotels is a premier, full-scope hotel management, acquisition and development company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and centered around six major brands 一 IRIS Hotel, IRIS Boutique, IRIS Inn, IRIS Lodge, IRIS Resort and Nairo Motel. IRIS Hotels chose StayNTouch for their Boutique Hotels across Saudi Arabia to implement a flexible and easy-to-use PMS that can optimize staff productivity, facilitate easy technology connectivity, and provide an enhanced mobile guest experience from check-in to check-out.

Jamel Ben Amor, President and Managing Director of IRIS Hotels, remarked, "Our mission is to create a unique service culture with great hospitality at its foundation. StayNTouch's PMS gives us a scalable architecture to develop a flexible and innovative technological ecosystem. The PMS is intuitive and easy to learn, complimenting our own on-site employee training and development programs and with guest-facing mobile check-in, we're able to deliver a uniquely reimagined welcome experience. StayNTouch also empowers our staff and managers to work remotely, and manage the property from anywhere, at any time."

Michael Heflin, Chief Revenue Officer for StayNTouch, replied, "We are very excited to partner with IRIS Hotels as the first StayNTouch customer in the Gulf region. Great hospitality is created by delivering a unique guest experience, and sustained by implementing a business model that utilizes effective solutions. We are proud to provide a flexible PMS that enables easy and efficient operations, seamless connectivity, and an exceptional guest experience."

About IRIS Hotels

In a time when the hotel industry is recovering from a global pandemic, travelers can rely on IRIS HOTELS to consistently provide exceptional hospitality, delivered with heart and soul. Our diverse brand portfolio, including IRIS Hotel, IRIS Boutique, IRIS Inn, IRIS Lodge, IRIS Resort and Niro Motel, caters to a wide variety of travelers and their unique guest journeys. Each individual brand provides an intuitive avenue to satisfy evolving consumer expectations and dynamic travel trends. Whether choosing an iconic destination resort for a milestone family celebration, a centrally located hotel for a quick business trip, or a luxurious boutique hotel for a weekend getaway, all guests of Iris Hotels & Resorts can expect to receive high-quality accommodations and exceptional service.

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. StayNTouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

