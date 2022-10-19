The industry-leading cloud PMS and self-service technology provider invested $15 million to offer an end-to-end payments platform, a customizable booking engine, a powerful channel manager, and robust chain management capabilities.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technologies, today announced the launch of Stayntouch 2.0 , a fully integrated technology suite featuring an amplified version of its flagship cloud PMS and guest kiosk. The new technology suite also includes a secure payment gateway, a customizable booking engine, and an easy-to-use channel manager, enabling hotel companies to expand their online distribution and booking capabilities, simplify payments, and streamline multi-property management.

Stayntouch Launches Stayntouch 2.0, a Fully Integrated Hotel Technology Suite to Drive Direct Bookings, Optimize Distribution, Simplify Payments, and Streamline Operations

Stayntouch 2.0 is the culmination of two years of work and $15 million of investment in development.

The hotel PMS remains the most significant technology impacting operations, especially in today's highly competitive labor market. With Stayntouch 2.0, hotels can rely on one trusted vendor to deliver a fully integrated technology stack that includes:

Stayntouch PMS : Easy to use and easy to train on, the flexible and cloud-native PMS solution now offers an improved group module, advanced allowance and packages functionality, and enhanced multi-property features. Hotels can deliver better service with a fully mobile platform, robust automation, mobile guest check-in, and automated upsells that drive real ROI.

: Easy to use and easy to train on, the flexible and cloud-native PMS solution now offers an improved group module, advanced allowance and packages functionality, and enhanced multi-property features. Hotels can deliver better service with a fully mobile platform, robust automation, mobile guest check-in, and automated upsells that drive real ROI. Chain Management: Now, hotel groups, brands, and management companies can seamlessly manage their entire chain, while delivering on unique concepts and service standards. Stayntouch's Chain Management features an intuitive Chain Dashboard that allows hotels to easily switch between chain, group, and individual property viewpoints while managing availability across the entire brand.

Now, hotel groups, brands, and management companies can seamlessly manage their entire chain, while delivering on unique concepts and service standards. Stayntouch's Chain Management features an intuitive Chain Dashboard that allows hotels to easily switch between chain, group, and individual property viewpoints while managing availability across the entire brand. Stayntouch Pay: Hotels can now cut out the middlemen and leverage a secure end-to-end payment solution that's fully integrated with their PMS. Stayntouch Pay handles every aspect of payment facilitation, including processing, acquisition, and settlement — delivering one transparent bill with no hidden fees and direct priority support.

Hotels can now cut out the middlemen and leverage a secure end-to-end payment solution that's fully integrated with their PMS. Stayntouch Pay handles every aspect of payment facilitation, including processing, acquisition, and settlement — delivering one transparent bill with no hidden fees and direct priority support. Stayntouch Booking Engine: With a mobile optimized, easy-to-build, and customizable booking page, hotels can streamline the guest booking experience and drive direct bookings.

With a mobile optimized, easy-to-build, and customizable booking page, hotels can streamline the guest booking experience and drive direct bookings. Channel Manager: By optimizing all hotels' booking channels, the channel manager enables hotels to scale their business globally. With turnkey access to leading OTAs and travel agents, hotels can diversify their revenue, capture high-value bookings, increase occupancy, and eliminate double bookings.

By optimizing all hotels' booking channels, the channel manager enables hotels to scale their business globally. With turnkey access to leading OTAs and travel agents, hotels can diversify their revenue, capture high-value bookings, increase occupancy, and eliminate double bookings. Stayntouch Kiosk: With a sleek and fully customizable check-in kiosk, hotels can reinvent their lobby into a guest-centric space for socializing, dining, and coworking. Innovative hotels can remove the front desk altogether and reimagine the guest's welcome and departure experience.

"Our goal at Stayntouch is to provide more control over the hotel experience for travelers and hotel operators, and I am proud that Stayntouch is debuting key new additions to its technology suite that will do just that," said Dan Hogan, Chief Product Officer at Stayntouch. "Stayntouch 2.0 is designed to solve some of today's greatest pain points: streamlining the growing complexities of hotel bookings and distribution, simplifying cumbersome payment processes, growing and connecting hotels' technology stacks, streamlining portfolio management and scaling business. With Stayntouch 2.0, operators can focus on delivering enhanced hospitality and guests have the freedom to control their booking and stay experience."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovated independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

