Stayntouch PMS Integrates with GoTab POS, Delivering Enhanced Dining Experience for Guests and Increased Revenue for Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, announced a partnership and direct integration with GoTab , an innovative cloud-based platform that helps savvy hoteliers optimize their food and beverage operations using cost-effective, agile, and contactless technology.

GoTab allows hotels to optimize their dining operations, reduce operating costs and drive incremental F&B revenues. Whether they use GoTab for in-room service or on-site dining, hospitality operators empower guests to self-order and pay for any food and drinks at the property, via their own phone. GoTab also allows them to operate with limited staff yet enhance the guest experience with highly interactive tools that allow guests to track the status of their orders, communicate directly with staff, and pay for their bill when they're ready. Founded in 2016, GoTab currently operates in over 35 U.S. states and Canada.

On its own, Stayntouch PMS delivers the option for a personalized mobile welcome and departure experience for guests, while also streamlining hotel operations through mobile communication, accessibility, and robust automation. GoTab enables Stayntouch hotel customers to create a personalized and contactless in-stay dining experience while optimizing F&B revenue and service. With this direct integration, Stayntouch customers will be able to:

Deliver a fully contactless in-stay dining experience to their guests, with digital ordering, fully customizable digital menus, digital tracking of order status, and contactless in-room delivery;

Leverage GoTab's two-way text communications tool to effectively and seamlessly communicate with guests;

Earn additional revenue with targeted automated mobile cross-sell and add-on offers, VIP and event discounts, and customer loyalty programs; and

Allow guests to order from 3rd party restaurant operators that have established partnerships with the hotel.

"We're thrilled to partner with Stayntouch, a best-of-breed PMS company that truly understands the value of a streamlined digital guest experience," said Jake West, GoTab's Vice-President, Sales & Partnerships. "We're excited to join forces and deliver a convenient and personalized guest experience together, as well as increased revenue and lower operating costs for hotel properties."

Reid Webster, the Vice President of Strategic Growth at Stayntouch, replied, "Our mission is to continue to strengthen our network of technology partnerships to deliver unparalleled flexibility to our customers. GoTab allows Stayntouch customers to deliver a fully mobile in-stay dining experience to their guests. But GoTab goes one step further: By enabling guests to complete mobile orders with partnered local restaurants, GoTab expands the digital guest experience from the hotel to the local community."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a cloud-native, guest-centric, and fully mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Visit Stayntouch at www.stayntouch.com .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at gotab.io/en .

