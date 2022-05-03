Stayntouch PMS Integrates with Toast PoS, Delivering a Streamlined and Mobile Dining Experience for Hotel Guests

Leading guest-centric cloud hotel PMS integrates with dining experience management system to elevate the F&B experience and help hotel restaurants streamline operations

BETHESDA, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced a new direct integration with Toast, an all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community.

Toast delivers a comprehensive, mobile solution to enhance the dining experience for both restaurateurs and guests. Toast allows restaurateurs to manage orders, payments and sales on one intuitive, cloud-based platform so they can always remain ahead of the dynamic and evolving hotel restaurant market.

Stayntouch offers a direct integration with Toast PoS, allowing restaurateurs to look up a guest room and posting status, post charges to a guest's room, and view a summary of charges in the guest's folio. In a forthcoming update, users will also be able to post cash and credit card settlements to the PMS folio. Toast PoS offers Stayntouch customers a way to streamline their restaurants' operations and better connect with their guests. Specifically, Toast PoS can deliver:

A convenient and personalized no-contact dining experience, with online, tableside and kiosk-based ordering, as well as contactless payment options;

with online, tableside and kiosk-based ordering, as well as contactless payment options; More efficient back-of-the house operations, with a fully customizable and use-friendly kitchen display system, multi-location management, and centralized inventory controls;

with a fully customizable and use-friendly kitchen display system, multi-location management, and centralized inventory controls; Heightened guest engagement, with online ordering that allows guests to order wherever they have an internet connection, an email marketing program that's fully integrated with the PoS, and customizable gift-card and loyalty programs.

Keith Corbin, Head of Integration Partnerships at Toast, said "Stayntouch has delivered to the hotel industry what Toast is delivering to restaurants 一 both companies seek to enhance the guest experience with powerful solutions that are comprehensive, easy-to-use and mobile-focused."

Reid Webster, VP of Partnerships & Strategic Growth at Stayntouch, replied, "We are delighted to integrate with Toast, a company whose vision for reimagining the restaurant operating system meshes perfectly with our mission of doing the same across hospitality. We share a passion for simplifying administrative and management tasks and creating a more seamless and personalized experience for guests of restaurants and hotels alike. As we formally announce our direct integration with Toast, we're excited to give our hotel customers a broader set of options to deliver an exceptional customer experience in the restaurant, across the hotel, and throughout the customer journey."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, Stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world, including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand; and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

About Toast



Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com .

