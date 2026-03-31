STAYPINEAPPLE LAUNCHES BRAND NEW TAGLINE "WHERE STAYS BECOME STORIES"

Coinciding guest spotlight campaign, "Where Stories Become Stays"

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, is proud to unveil its brand new tagline: "Where Stays Become Stories." The tagline reflects the brand's mission to create unique, memorable stays that go beyond comfort, leaving guests with experiences they will treasure and stories they will want to tell long after checkout.

Staypineapple unveils its brand new tagline, “Where Stays Become Stories,” along with the launch of its first guest-driven campaign, “Where Stories Become Stays,” on Thursday, April 2.

The brand's previous tagline, "Out of the Ordinary Hotels in Extraordinary Locations," reflected a core pillar of Staypineapple's identity: unique hotels in sought-after destinations. While that foundation remains important, the new tagline was introduced to better capture the emotional connection behind every stay. "Where Stays Become Stories" highlights the personalized service and meaningful moments that define the Staypineapple experience.

"At Staypineapple, our mission has always been to create highly personalized experiences that make a positive, lasting impression on every guest," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "When guests check out, we want them to leave with more than a simple stay — we want them to leave with memories they'll treasure, stories they'll share and a reason to come back again and again."

To celebrate this new tagline, Staypineapple is launching its first guest-driven campaign, "Where Stories Become Stays," on Thursday, April 2. Guests are invited to share their most memorable Staypineapple moments on Instagram for a chance to turn their story into a free two-night Staypineapple stay.

Each month, one guest story will be selected to be spotlighted on Staypineapple's Instagram and the guest will receive a complimentary two-night stay. From unforgettable trips and friendly team members who made a difference, to comfortable stays that feel like home, Staypineapple wants to hear the stories that make each visit truly special.

"This campaign gives our guests the voice to share their stories with the world, and in return, their stay becomes a sequel — a chance to relive those special moments," added Belon. "We are excited to read everyone's stories. They inspire us to continue creating unforgettable moments for every guest."

For more information about the story behind Staypineapple's brand new tagline, please visit www.staypineapple.com.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of boutique hotels in urban markets across the U.S., managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Kirkland, Wash. Known for personalized service and a warm welcome for people and pets alike, Staypineapple creates unique guest experiences that offer more than just a place to stay. It is a place Where Stays Become Stories. For reservations or more information, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, Threads, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Staypineapple