STAYPINEAPPLE IS PAYING SALES TAXES AND AMENITY FEES FOR GUESTS THIS TAX DAY

National hotel brand will offer 24 hour promotion in an effort to help travelers use their tax refunds to create memorable experiences

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple, the national boutique hotel brand, will be paying sales taxes and amenity fees for guests who book during the 24 hours of Tax Day, exclusively for reservations made through Staypineapple's website when using promo code TAXDAY.

This website exclusive offer will be available for bookings made between 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on April 15. The offer is valid for stays at any of Staypineapple's 10 hotels nationwide through December 31, 2024.

Dash into savings with Staypineapple!

"Helping people create memorable experiences is at the core of our company's values," said Dina Belon, President of Staypineapple. "Our hope is that by covering sales taxes and amenity fees for travelers, we give them the opportunity to utilize this year's tax refund to make travel plans and create memories instead of buying more 'stuff'. Travel is such an important means for connecting with destinations and cultures, and our goal is to make travel that much more accessible this Tax Day."

Staypineapple offers accommodations to travelers in urban destinations such as Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Boston and New York. Known as being one of the most pet-friendly hotel brands in the nation, Staypineapple provides guests with its signature amenities like Afternoon Delights, which consists of complimentary coffee, tea and pineapple cookies, as well as The Naked Experience, which includes European-style beddings with individual duvets available in every room.

This offer is only available on Tax Day and is good for stays through December 31, 2024 using code TAXDAY on www.staypineapple.com.

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, managed by Staypineapple Hotels Inc., based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the pet-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

