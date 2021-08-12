Steady Growth Sparks Leadership Expansion Within Level Agency

Brad Stephenson has been named Level Agency's Vice President of Group Accounts. He will report to the agency's Executive Vice President, Patrick Van Gorder, and will have direct responsibility for the Team Leads on each of the company's cross-functional teams. Stephenson is also the leader of Level's Creative Center of Excellence. Most recently he served as Ecommerce Team Lead before accepting this promotion. Prior to joining Level Stephenson was the Director of Marketing for the Carnegie Museum of Art. He also has experience as the Senior Digital Marketing Manager for Phillips Respironics and as Director of Online Strategy for Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College.

"Brad is a true servant leader who embodies all of Level Agency's core values," remarks Patrick Van Gorder, Level Agency's Partner and Executive Vice President. "He's always been a creative, strategic partner for all our teams and we are excited to see how he executes on his vision of sustained client and agency growth through a disciplined approach to testing, a continued focused on high-impact digital advertising strategies and expanded creative capabilities."

Tim Fitzgerald has been tapped to fill the role of Ecommerce Team Lead vacated by Stephenson. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, Fitzgerald's career at Level Agency began as an intern. Over the past five years, he has risen through the ranks of the agency's media teams; most recently serving as Media Director. Fitzgerald is also the leader of Level's Media Center of Excellence. As Ecommerce marketing becomes increasingly dependent on cross-platform integrations, his extensive media experience will play an important role in growing the Ecommerce team and delivering high-impact results for agency clients.

"I've never seen a challenge that Tim has been unable to tackle," remarks Patrick Patterson, Level Agency's Managing Partner and President. "As one of the smartest marketers I have ever met, I have full confidence in his abilities to lead our Ecommerce Team and cannot wait to witness what innovations he brings to our efforts."

In addition to her role as Account Director II, Amy Stettler will now serve as Lead for Level Agency's Client Partnerships Center of Excellence (COE). As COE Lead, Stettler will work to translate decades of her own experience leading global marketing strategies for firms like Ogilvy and Apple into actionable learnings for the rest of the agency.

"Amy's experience is incredible, and her strategic leadership in integrated media is a tremendous asset to the organization. As the previous Client Partnerships COE Lead, I can't think of anyone I'd rather hand the reins over to," explains Van Gorder. "I'm excited to support Amy as she helps all of our team members to grow and as she elevates our agency's standards for partnership."

About Level Agency:

Level Agency (www.level.agency) is a leading full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Pittsburgh with employees and clients across the country. Recently ranked #190 on the Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies and one of Pittsburgh's Best Place to Work, Level Agency delivers powerful and comprehensive online solutions including multi-channel digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, website development, ROI reporting, and much more. To learn more about Level Agency, check out the weekly podcast series "Test. Learn. Grow." wherever you get your podcasts.

Contact: Patrick Patterson, Managing Partner & President

Phone: 412.956.0423

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Level Agency

Related Links

level.agency

