Steady passenger gains continue at Ontario International Airport

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

18:45 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volumes at Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued their steady climb in March, increasing more than 9% compared to the same month last year, the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) announced today. The number of international passengers grew by more than 24% following the start of daily service to Asia.

Passengers totaled more than 415,000 in March, 9.3% higher than March 2017 when ONT welcomed nearly 380,000 air travelers. Cargo tonnage continued to grow at a robust pace, also rising by 9.3% last month.

March continued ONT's impressive passenger and freight traffic increases.
March continued ONT's impressive passenger and freight traffic increases.

"Our customers continue to show their trust in our ability to provide a safe, secure and headache-free airport experience," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "Air travelers expect easy access to our passenger terminals, quick yet thorough security screening and a variety of amenities suitable for business and leisure travelers alike. And we work every day to deliver that high-quality customer service experience."

Thorpe added that a number of announcements are expected in the coming weeks and months regarding additional air service and upgraded airport amenities.

The significant increase in international passenger volume, from 8,577 in March 2017 to 10,673 last month, reflects new, trans-Pacific service between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan provided by China Airlines, which began the daily round-trip flights March 25.

For the first quarter of 2018, passenger levels rose 10% over the same period a year ago, from 1,040,006 to 1,143,867 passengers. Cargo volume, commercial freight and mail shipments combined, grew by 16.4%, from 146,096 to 170,055 metric tons.

Mar. 2018

Mar. 2017

% Change

YTD 2018

YTD 2017

% Change

Passenger Traffic





Domestic

404,334

371,079

9.0%

1,113,446

1,010,740

10.2%

International

10,673

8,577

24.4%

30,421

29,266

3.9%

Total

415,007

379,656

9.3%

1,143,867

1,040,006

10.0%

Air Cargo (Tons)





Freight

57,602

52,460

9.8%

163,104

139,376

17.0%

Mail

2,551

2,586

-1.4%

6,950

6,720

3.4%

Total

60,153

55,046

9.3%

146,096

146,096

16.4%

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:
Atif Elkadi, Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steady-passenger-gains-continue-at-ontario-international-airport-300633440.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

Also from this source

Mar 25, 2018, 18:46 ET Ontario welcomes China Airlines Taiwan service

Mar 14, 2018, 13:00 ET Ontario International Airport continues double-digit gains in...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Steady passenger gains continue at Ontario International Airport

News provided by

Ontario International Airport

18:45 ET