Steel Wire Rope Market worth $13.88 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Steel Wire Rope Market by Lay Type (Regular, Lang), Material Type (Carbon Steel, Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel), Coating, Diameter, Application (Construction, Mining, Marine & Fishing, Industrial & Crane, Oil & Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The global steel wire rope market is projected to reach USD 13.88 billion by 2030 from USD 10.49 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The global steel wire rope market is driven by growing demand from construction, infrastructure, mining, oil & gas, marine, and industrial machinery sectors, where high-strength, durable, and reliable lifting and hoisting solutions are essential. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization boost the demand for steel wire ropes, which are widely used in cranes, elevators, bridges, offshore platforms, mooring systems, and heavy-duty industrial equipment due to their superior load-bearing capacity and fatigue resistance. Technological advancements focus on improving tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and durability through coating, rope design, and manufacturing innovations.

Lang lay type is set to record a higher CAGR in the steel wire rope market, in terms of value.

Based on the type of lay, lang lay accounted for a smaller share but a higher growth rate of the overall steel wire rope market. They offer superior wear resistance and higher flexibility compared to regular lay ropes. These characteristics make lang lay ropes ideal for heavy-duty applications involving repetitive bending and abrasion, such as mining, oil rigs, and marine dredging. Their enhanced fatigue resistance and better performance under stress improve operational lifespan, especially in harsh conditions like underwater use when coated with zinc-aluminum. Lang lay ropes reduce wear on sheaves and drums due to greater wearing surface per wire and provide smoother handling where flexibility is critical.

Stainless steel ropes are projected to witness the highest CAGR in the steel wire rope market, in terms of value.

Stainless steel wire ropes, while accounting for the third-largest market share, are set to exhibit the highest CAGR due to their specialized use in niche but essential applications where corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal are crucial. While carbon steel and other alloy steels dominate in terms of volume because of lower cost and widespread use in construction, mining, and industrial machinery, stainless steel ropes are preferred in marine environments, architectural projects, food processing, and medical devices where exposure to moisture, chemicals, or hygiene standards demands superior performance. However, their higher manufacturing cost compared to carbon steel limits their adoption to specific sectors rather than large-scale industrial use, resulting in a smaller yet significant market share positioned behind more widely used material types.

The industrial & crane applications of steel wire rope are projected to account for the second-highest CAGR in the market.

The industrial & crane application segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR in the steel wire rope market due to the growing demand for heavy lifting and material handling operations across industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing. Rapid industrialization, urban infrastructure projects, and the expansion of logistics and port activities have increased the need for durable and high-performance steel wire ropes capable of withstanding high tension, abrasion, and fatigue. Growing advancements in crane technology, along with safety regulations emphasizing reliable load-bearing components, are encouraging companies to use high-quality steel wire ropes, thus driving consistent market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the steel wire rope market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the steel wire rope market, due to its rapid industrialization, urbanization, and extensive infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growth in key sectors such as construction, mining, and oil & gas exploration significantly boosts demand for steel wire ropes used in lifting, hoisting, drilling, and structural support applications. Growing government initiatives like China's Belt and Road and India's Smart Cities Mission, combined with the region's status as a major steel producer, ensure a stable raw material supply and further drive the market growth. The region's diverse industrial base, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and large-scale infrastructure projects create a sustained and robust demand environment, securing its dominant position in the global steel wire rope market.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Bekaert (Belgium), WireCo (US), Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea), Usha Martin Limited (India), TEUFELBERGER (Austria), Loos & Co., Inc. (US), Pfeifer Group (Germany), Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Langshan Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), Bilco Group (US), SWR Ltd. (UK), Lexco Cable (US), Jiangyin Jiahua Ropes Co., Ltd. (China), Nantong Shenwei Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. (India).

