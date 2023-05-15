Steer Health Launches Concierge Platform to Enhance Hospital Experiences

The self-service and AI-driven concierge tool enables simplified and fast communication from patients to various hospital departments and their staff, improving patient care and satisfaction.

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health , an AI-driven Automation & Growth Platform, announces the launch of its self-service patient platform for hospitals. Steer Concierge captures, reports, and tracks patient requests during hospitalization. The tool empowers patients during their hospital stay 24/7, while significantly reducing the workload for nurses and administrative staff.

Healthcare providers across the country are grappling with unprecedented pressure. Between the demand for high-quality care and the ongoing challenge of administrative tasks, nursing and administrative staff often find themselves stretched thin leading to long wait times and insufficient care for patients. The Steer Concierge self-service platform offers a solution to this predicament.

Steer Concierge helps track patient requests during hospital stays on various matters such as medications, food, and housekeeping. By leveraging AI, integrated workflows and an intuitive dashboard, staff can respond more quickly and effectively to urgent or important patient needs.

"Our Steer Concierge is a game-changer for both patients and healthcare staff," said Sridhar Yerramreddy , CEO of Steer Health. "It puts control back in the hands of patients and caregivers, allowing them to manage their own in-patient healthcare experience. At the same time, it alleviates pressure on nurses and administrative staff, enabling them to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional care."

Steer Health's platform also addresses the critical issue of staff burnout in the healthcare industry. Leveraging automated routine administrative tasks, nurses and staff can devote more time and energy to patient care. It also reduces the risk of errors in manual rounds, further improving patient outcomes.

"Helping hospitals thrive through improved patient experiences is at the heart of everything we do," added Mr. Yerramreddy. "Our Steer Concierge is the embodiment of our commitment to streamline the healthcare process, improve patient engagement, and support our dedicated healthcare professionals."

Steer Health's Steer Concierge is launching in select hospitals and will roll out nationwide over the next six months.

About Steer Health

Steer Health is a leading healthcare technology company focused on driving growth, and cost savings by reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. With innovative solutions designed to streamline patient acquisition, retention and enhance care, Steer Health is at the forefront of transforming the healthcare landscape.

