Steer Health's Revolutionary Kiosk Drives Revenue, Efficiency, Accuracy, and Patient Satisfaction

IRVING, Texas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health , the leader in AI-powered healthcare automation, announces the general availability (GA) of its groundbreaking solution: a digital self-service kiosk. With this new solution, patients can use their smartphones or personal devices for registration and clinical intake, simplifying and accelerating administrative processes and reducing costs.

"Our kiosks empower patients with a smoother experience and free staff to provide top-notch care. This AI-powered solution is a win-win for both patients and healthcare organizations, driving revenue growth and improved financial health," said Sridhar Yerramreddy , CEO of Steer Health.

Here's how Steer Health's kiosk unlocks revenue growth and a smoother PX:

● Boost Revenue, Cash Flow, and ROI

Real-time insurance eligibility and identity verification ensure accurate upfront collections, improving cash flow by nearly 50%. In addition, eliminating manual entry errors completely (previously at 2.7%) minimizes claim denials and delays and significantly boosts your return on investment (ROI).



● Increase Efficiency to Reduce Staff Burden

Our touchless autofill reduces patient check-in time by 80%, freeing valuable staff time and decreasing administrative burden by 36%. Notably, over 572,000 check-in transactions completed in Q1'2024 translate to dramatic improvements in patient throughput.

● Enhance the Patient Experience by Empowering Patients:

Our kiosk offers a self-service registration so patients can update their medical information and submit payments using their smartphone or kiosk tablets before the appointment, eliminating the need for queues.

A 96% user satisfaction and 95% adoption rate speaks volumes about the convenience and patient acceptance of Steer's kiosk.

Dr. Farzad Massoudi , a leading Neurosurgeon and president of Orange County Neurosurgical Associates, attests to the impact: "Steer Health's automated check-in system powered by AI has significantly improved our patient flow and reduced administrative burdens. The increased efficiency allows our staff to dedicate more time to patient care, leading to a more positive experience for everyone."

Learn more about the Steer Health Kiosk here .

About Steer Health:

Steer Health is a first-of-its-kind provider of AI-powered healthcare growth and automation solutions. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations to thrive by attracting the desired patient population, streamlining operations, and driving revenue growth. We achieve this through our innovative offerings that leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize every aspect of the healthcare experience.

