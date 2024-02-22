Steer Health Launches SteerNotes, an AI-driven Breakthrough for Streamlining Healthcare Documentation

Steer Health

22 Feb, 2024, 05:27 ET

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steer Health, the AI-fueled growth and automation platform for healthcare, is thrilled to introduce SteerNotes, a solution that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline documentation and communication. As a new flagship product, SteerNotes harnesses the power of generative AI to relieve healthcare providers of their administrative challenges. The tool saves time, enhances clinical productivity, and enhances cost efficiency by enabling automated transcripts and summaries of medical visits.

Elevating provider efficiency with SteerNotes:
Recent studies show that doctors and nurses are highly affected by burnout, leading many to leave their profession. At the top of the list of complaints is the amount of time spent documenting in electronic health records – 9 hours on average per week, and often extending into night shifts.

SteerNotes tackles the challenge of patient documentation via:

  • Automated note generation: SteerNotes uses AI to analyze patient data and generate comprehensive, accurate notes in real-time, eliminating the need for manual transcription and repetitive typing.
  • Personalized patient instructions: Clear and concise instructions are tailored to each patient's needs and learning style, improving comprehension and adherence.
  • Streamlined workflows: Its intuitive interface integrates seamlessly with existing EHR systems, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.
  • Improved communication: Real-time patient feedback loops ensure clear understanding and address potential concerns early.

What to expect from integrating SteerNotes

SteerNotes delivers significant benefits for both healthcare organizations and patients:

  • Clinicians save valuable time on documentation, enabling them to see more patients and provide better care.
  • Healthcare organizations can boost operational efficiency, improve patient satisfaction, and potentially reduce readmission rates.
  • Patients will gain a better understanding of their care plan, leading to improved medication adherence and health outcomes.

SteerNotes is revolutionizing healthcare documentation across ambulatory and hospital settings with its innovative closed-loop workflows," said Sridhar Yerramreddy, CEO of Steer Health. "Our ambient technology captures clinical conversations naturally, while our advanced ML models seamlessly transform them into structured, actionable documentation. This allows clinicians and nurses to truly focus on providing the best possible patient care," he added.

SteerNotes has garnered praise for allowing physicians to maintain eye contact during patient visits and enhancing patient experiences by reducing the time spent in the doctor's office.

With SteerNotes, I've slashed my documentation time by 2-3 hours each day! This lets me see one to two more patients daily, leading to significantly improved patient care," highlights Dr. Kishori Somyreddy of Neurology Associates of Texas. "This technology has seamlessly integrated with our workflows. It delivers a very productive experience and integrates seamlessly with our EHR, saving us incredible amounts of time.

Availability: Sign up for the SteerNotes Waitlist here.

About Steer Health
Steer Health is a first-of-its-kind provider of AI-powered healthcare growth and automation solutions. Our mission is to empower healthcare organizations to thrive by attracting the desired patient population, streamlining operations, and driving revenue growth. We achieve this through our innovative offerings that leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimize every aspect of the healthcare experience.

SOURCE Steer Health

