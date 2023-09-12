Stefanini Group acquired Solve.it, an Italian company providing IT services, to accelerate its growth in Italy and Europe

Stefanini Italy will have a team of over 300 people following the transaction

Solve.it focuses on large customers from all major industries

The founders will remain on the company's board of directors to ensure the seamless integration of Solve.it into the Stefanini ecosystem.

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a global tech multinational with a presence in 41 countries that assists customers in their digital transformation, acquired Solve.it, an Italian company that provides IT consulting, application development, and management services. This acquisition will enhance Stefanini's market position and accelerate its growth in Italy and Europe.

Solve.it was founded in 2003 in Turin by Giuseppe Arietti and provides IT and Operations Management services, with focus on large customers across all technological fields. Over the years, Solve.it acquired Arxis, a company focused on SAP technology services, and other small companies that have allowed it to enhance its capabilities with new skills and specializations.

The company is specialized in Information technology infrastructure, end users and application services. Key reference platforms and technologies include SAP, ServiceNow, Cornerstone, IBM Maximo, Microsoft and Oracle.

The company operates in automotive, engineering, financial services, public sector, industrial & automation, food & beverage, manufacturing, defense, transport, large home appliances, and pharmaceuticals.

Solve.it has more than 200 employees, all located in Italy (in Turin headquarters, as well as in Milan and Bologna offices). Following this acquisition, Stefanini Italy team will reach over 300 people.

Another important aspect of Stefanini's decision is related to the customer portfolio. Solve.it's portfolio includes over 30 customers in the past years, five major global players in the automotive industry, one of the top banks, and a significant coffee industry, underscoring the importance of global Italian brands in this strategic expansion, as well as two important pharmaceutical companies.

The transaction was made by Stefanini Group and the company will be integrated to Stefanini Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations, headquartered in Brussels.

Solve.it will go through a smooth transition to integrate the full team with Stefanini Italy and Stefanini EMEA. The founders and management will remain in the company to help Stefanini Italy ensure a seamless integration for the employees and customers.

The opportunity to strengthen Stefanini's portfolio in Italy with more "local power."

"Our commitment is to continually offer new services, tailored to the needs of our customers. Besides developing these services internally, by investing in research and development, we are always looking at what other similar or complementary companies are creating. Solve.it is our first acquisition in Italy and we are confident that this transaction will significantly enhance our growth efforts in Italy, Europe and EMEA", said Marco Stefanini, Global CEO and Founder of Stefanini Group.

"This acquisition is a strategic move to enhance and reinforce our offering in Italy, to enhance Stefanini's position in Europe, and to accelerate its growth in the market.

This move reflects Stefanini's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology solutions and further establishing itself as a leading player in the region Solve.it offers similar solutions as Stefanini and is therefore a good addition to strengthen our portfolio, especially in Italy with a more «local approach." At the same time, our model is to give autonomy to the founders and the actual management in order to keep the cultural aspects of this successful Italian company. The relationship between Solve.it within the Italian market and CIOs is very important, so yes, we will grow, but we are going to stay Italian", said Farlei Kothe, CEO of Stefanini EMEA.

Customer loyalty was also a key factor in Stefanini's decision to close this deal: Solve.it has almost 100% contract renewal with very high customer satisfaction. This is crucial for Stefanini, as the company attaches a lot of importance to customer satisfaction, as shown by the excellent results with a NPS score of 63 last year.

This is Stefanini's first acquisition in Italy. The discussion started in April 2023.

"It was an obvious strong match and A good agreement that made both parties align easily. Our strong focus on modern technology solutions, blue-chip clients from all technological fields, and especially the excellent relationship we have with these clients convinced Stefanini Group management to invest in Italy and in this partnership with Solve.it", stated Giuseppe Arietti, CEO and Founder of Solve.it.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a global tech multinational, originating from Brazil, with 35 years of experience on the market and a presence in 41 countries. The company invests in a complete innovation ecosystem to serve main industry verticals and assist customers in their digital transformation. With robust offers aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and User Experience (UX), the company has received recognitions as well as several awards in the innovation area. Currently, the Brazilian multinational has a broad portfolio, which combines innovative consulting and marketing solutions, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence with traditional solutions such as Service Desk (with the ability to offer support in 35 languages), Field Service and outsourcing (BPO).

About Solve.it

Solve.it supports IT Service and Operations Management and the digital transformation of its customers through an end-to-end service design approach by providing consulting, application development and management services. Solve.it was founded in Turin in 2003 and has offices in Milan and Bologna. The group is focused on large customers and is present in all technological fields, including the most innovative ones. It operates in the Automotive, Industrial, Food and Rail, Aerospace and Naval sectors.

