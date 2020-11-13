Stefanini Group Launches Smart Cities Solution for Efficient Resource Allocation, City Operations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today the launch of its new Smart Cities solution for increased resource allocation and city operations. The solution increases sustainability and optimization while utilizing new technologies and digital solutions for various challenges cities face today.

The Smart Cities solution unites technology and infrastructure to enhance citizens' interactions with the urban environment and improve their quality of life. Using the Internet of Things, Stefanini's Smart Cities solution can identify opportunities and challenges in real-time, reducing costs by pinpointing issues prior to their emergence and allocating resources more accurately to maximize impact. Stefanini is one of only a handful of technology firms offering a comprehensive solution, bringing multiple technologies together for a holistic package.

"Smart living solutions are more than the excellence that should come with managing a city; they are about people and the ability to give citizens inspiration and motivation," said Giandri Machado, Digital Transformation Director at Stefanini. "A smart city program works to minimize the time citizens are spending in traffic or discussing problems with government or utility companies and provides them with more hours to sustain a higher quality life. We are thrilled by the tremendous potential this all-encompassing solution holds and how it will evolve how cities operate and citizens live moving forward."

Leveraging automation, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, computer vision, IoT and big data and analytics, the Smart Cities solution collects data to improve utility allocation, airport operations and city processes. These city processes include transportation, mobility, security, environmental, crowd management, emergency response, lighting and parking.

The increased data and connectivity that the Smart Cities solution leads to more sound decision making, higher ROI and improved customer experience. Data collection is made possible with virtual servers, sensors, cameras, apps, GPS and audio receivers.

Stefanini Group offers organizations of all shapes and sizes a broad portfolio of digital transformation services and solutions, including industrial automation, cognitive computing, workplace of the future development, customer experience, business consulting, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group (www.stefanini.com) is a Brazilian multinational with over 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

About Stefanini North America

Since 2001, Stefanini has been helping midsize, large and global enterprises increase the efficiency of their IT operations while also helping them leverage information technology to empower their businesses at its North American headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

