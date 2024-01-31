Stefanini Wins 2023 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award for Customer Experience Benchmark Report

Stefanini Group

31 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

BUCHAREST, Romania, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini, a global company with more than 35 years of experience in the market, offering a robust selection of services such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and user experience (UX), today announced it has won the 2023 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award, the industry's premier recognition for technology and business service providers, for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

Stefanini received the award in the EMEA Region for Customer Experience during the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner, November 15, at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The ceremony capped off the 17th annual ISG Sourcing Industry Conference – EMEA, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Now in its sixth year, the ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards program is based on ISG's continuous CX research that asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

Stefanini scored higher than the benchmark of the top 60 service providers across the regions. Across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, the company's CX scores are significantly stronger, indicating a deeply customer-centric approach that leads to extremely satisfied clients across its business units. This is also reflected in the provider's improved positionings in ISG Provider Lens™ quadrants across regions.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Winning the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award is a testament to Stefanini's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions. This achievement reflects not only our capabilities but also the trust our clients place in us. It's a moment of celebration and a reminder that with passion and collaboration, we can overcome any challenge." – Farlei Kothe EMEA CEO, Stefanini

The winners are chosen from among a group of more than 2,000 service providers and vendors ISG analyzes and evaluates each year. This year, ISG received feedback from enterprise clients with roles in IT, operations, lines of business, procurement and vendor management and other areas, and operating in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

ISG named three overall service provider winners who earned the highest cumulative customer experience scores across all regions, industries and technology areas, as well as one overall technology provider winner. In addition, one "universal" winner was named in the following categories: ITO services, BPO services, emerging technology, industry-specific services and independent software vendors, as well as one global winner based on geography. Other awards were made in sub-categories based on geography, industry, and technology or business service.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience, noted the importance of customer feedback to the continued advancement of the entire industry.

"In 2023, more enterprises than ever shared their provider experiences through the ISG Star of Excellence program. This valuable feedback helps providers see themselves through the eyes of their customers and deepens ISG's understanding of providers to support our research and sourcing advisory services," said Gottsegen. "We are pleased to see the CX scores of providers are rising, even as clients' expectations are increasing, especially around innovation and thought leadership."

About ISG Star of Excellence CX Research

The ISG Star of Excellence™ CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Ongoing surveys ask enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technologies. The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers—research that is tied directly to ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant evaluations.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About the Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group is a leading global provider of digital solutions, with operations in 41 countries across four continents. With over three decades of experience serving customers from multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail services, banking, and healthcare, the company has gained unmatched expertise in delivering innovation and meeting complex demands throughout its' extensive solutions portfolio.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807381/3460141/Stefanini_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stefanini Group

