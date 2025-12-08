Stella & Chewy's Expands Grocery Footprint With December Launch at Over 450 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

Stella & Chewy's joins Sprouts' curated selection of natural and innovative products.

OAK CREEK, Wis., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in the freeze-dried raw pet food space announces its nationwide launch across 464 Sprouts Farmers Market stores beginning on December 8th, 2025. With 19 total items, including 10 freeze-dried raw dog products, anchoring Sprouts' expanded pet aisle, Stella & Chewy's will help lead Sprouts' push into enhanced dog nutrition, reflecting a shared commitment to providing high-quality, biologically appropriate food to more dogs and pet parents nationwide.

Sprouts shoppers will now find Stella & Chewy's bestselling freeze-dried raw Meal Mixers, Raw-Coated Kibble, Dinner Dust, Breakfast Sprinkles, and Bone Broths featured prominently throughout the chain's pet food set. Formulated with responsibly sourced proteins, organic fruits and vegetables, and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals, these products bring complete raw nutrition in a convenient, shelf-stable format, making nutrient-dense feeding more accessible to a rapidly growing audience of health-focused consumers.

"Stella & Chewy's continues to lead the raw category by making it easier for pet parents to choose real, minimally processed nutrition," said Dave Champlin, Chief Sales Officer at Stella & Chewy's. "Sprouts is a natural partner for us—their shopper is intentional, ingredient-focused, and expects elevated standards. We're excited to introduce our premium freeze-dried raw dog food to Sprouts customers, expanding access to healthier nutrition for more dogs and the people who love them."

For more than two decades, Stella & Chewy's has focused on making raw and natural pet food accessible for everyday pet parents, a mission that aligns seamlessly with Sprouts' commitment to natural, minimally processed products. This launch marks a key milestone in expanding freeze-dried raw nutrition nationwide, ensuring more pets can experience the benefits of raw feeding in convenient, approachable formats.

About Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit sprouts.com/about.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety, and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths, and treats. For more information about the company, products, and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com .

