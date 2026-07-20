STELLA & CHEWY'S HOSTS INAUGURAL MOST VALUABLE PUP EXPERIENCE AT DOG PPL FOR BASEBALL'S RIVALRY WEEKEND

Leading Raw Pet Food Brand celebrates coast-to-coast with its first major West Coast activation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella & Chewy's, the category leader in freeze-dried raw and natural pet nutrition, brought the ultimate coast-to-coast rivalry to life on Friday, July 17th with the inaugural Most Valuable Pup (MVP) Experience at DOG PPL, California's first members-only dog social club in Santa Monica. The watch party, set against the Dodgers vs. Yankees game marked the brand's first major West Coast activation, drawing 369 dog parents for an afternoon built entirely around the bond between dogs and their humans.

Stella & Chewy's at DOG PPL Speed Speed

If you build it, they will bark. Throughout the afternoon, dogs and their humans experienced personalized MVP trading cards sketched on-site, Wild Weenie dog treat carts, a human and dog "team photo" photo booth, gift bags filled with Stella & Chewy's freeze-dried raw Meal Mixers and Breakfast Sprinkles, a live DJ, and the LA vs. NY rivalry on the big screen — with every MVP front row. First pitch to final out, the dogs ran the show.

Feeding your dog a meal they go wild for isn't just a mealtime moment, it's a connection moment. That burst of joy, that tail-wagging happiness, is something Stella & Chewy's has been sparking since 2003, and the MVP Experience brought that same energy to life at one of LA's most coveted members-only dog clubs.

The event highlighted Stella & Chewy's continued momentum as the go-to brand for the most intentional, passionate dog parents in the country. From its recent retail expansion into Publix, Sprouts, and Target to its growing presence in dog-forward cultural spaces, Stella & Chewy's continues to bring premium freeze-dried raw nutrition into more households across the country.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality raw and natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety, and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinner patties and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths, and treats. For more information about the company, products, and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com.

About DOG PPL

DOG PPL reimagined a community space for dogs and their people, fusing the comfort and security of a private members club with the spirit and community of a local dog park, all in the heart of Santa Monica.

SOURCE Stella & Chewy's