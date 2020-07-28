Stella & Chewy's Recognized as 2020 Top Workplace

"This recognition truly means the world to us because it's based on feedback from our employees," said Marc Hill, CEO, Stella & Chewy's. "Our main business priorities are to create the best possible products for our pet parents, and of course, to create a positive work environment for our employees, which includes an open door policy. We've found it's an excellent way to encourage communication, feedback and discussions about any matter of importance to an employee."

Stella & Chewy's is headquartered in Oak Creek, Wis., and employs over 600 individuals in both exempt and non-exempt positions.

What makes Stella & Chewy's a Top Workplace?

"Over the past four years, we've dramatically increased compensation in our production division to attract and keep employees," said Jennifer Kovacich, Human Resources Manager, Stella & Chewy's. "In addition to a competitive employee package with employer-matching 401K, health and life insurance, we also offer ESL (English as a Second Language), Excel and Frontline Leadership classes. We are proud to say that over 65% of our jobs are filled in-house and that's because of the training we offer to our team members and the open access we have to all levels of management. We believe that if we invest in our employees and give them opportunities to grow within the company, it will be a win-win for everyone," said Kovacich.

Company adjustments due to COVID:

The company was quick to implement features to keep employees safe including social distancing, PPE gear, offering 80 hours sick time regardless of length of employment, flexible shifts, staggered lunches and conference rooms being used as locker rooms. "We are considered an essential business, so the concern and care of our staff is our top priority," said Hill. "We also bring in free lunch once a week and have weekly drawings for Uber Eats gift cards. The wellness of our employees will always be our number one concern."

