STELLA Automotive AI Announces New Brand: 'Everyone Wins'

News provided by

STELLA Automotive AI

04 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STELLA Automotive AI announced its new tagline 'Everyone Wins' which perfectly reflects the phenomenon happening at dealerships. STELLA AI is not only transforming the customer experience but also streamlining the work experience for dealer staff. 

"The 'Everyone Wins' tagline embodies STELLA's expanded relevance in the marketplace and sets the stage properly for 2024," said Rich Sands, CEO. "The expanding benefits of AI are exciting to define and deliver within our industry. STELLA's world-class AI platform enables seamless connections among Brands, Dealers, and Customers, resulting in significant time and cost savings, and an unparalleled guest experience. 

STELLA's latest product release, Reception, incorporates features such as voice messaging, transfer to text, and alert-driven reporting ensuring a best-in-class customer experience within the industry. Dealerships can finally view all conversations from a single interface, ensuring that customers are promptly and professionally assisted across the board. 

William Knowles, COO, Maroone USA, affirms, "At our dealer group, STELLA Automotive AI's 'Everyone Wins' brand embodies our dedication to transforming the automotive landscape. It's about ensuring success for our dealership teams, our brands, and most importantly, our guests. STELLA aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value as we redefine the way we do business."

In 2023, STELLA answered millions of phone calls and helped customers accomplish their goals quickly and easily using natural language. 'Everyone Wins' sets the stage for STELLA's next market-making moves impacting brands, dealers and customers in this fast moving vertical.

For more information about STELLA Automotive AI and its new brand 'Everyone Wins,' please visit https://www.stellaautomotive.com/.

About STELLA Automotive AI:
STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology in the automotive industry. Through its groundbreaking AI solutions, STELLA empowers the automotive industry with a simple-to-deploy SaaS platform that integrates with dealerships and their service providers securely and privately to fully automate repetitive customer service tasks, to expedite and improve communication with customers, and to connect experts to those who need help. STELLA is spearheading an AI revolution in automotive retail by addressing key challenges faced by OEMs, dealers, and customers alike.

Media Contact:
Shelli Clark
[email protected]
(913) 485-2145

SOURCE STELLA Automotive AI

