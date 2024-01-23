STELLA Automotive AI Partners with FordDirect and the Launch of The Shop

STELLA Provides Dealers with One AI Solution for a Unified Experience Across All Dealership Channels Transforming the Dealership Digital Landscape

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with FordDirect, and the launch of The Shop —an innovative e-commerce platform designed exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. The partnership reflects a commitment to innovation at both companies, and brings a high-demand AI product as a new option to Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers.

Rich Sands, CEO at STELLA Automotive AI, shared his enthusiasm: "Joining forces with FordDirect for The Shop's launch is a game-changer. This platform perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions, offering one AI solution for a unified experience across all dealership channels."

The Shop, powered by FordDirect, transforms the dealership experience with a curated online shopping platform. By granting access to FordDirect approved partners with pre-negotiated prices for essential products and services, The Shop offers solutions to dealers that streamline dealership operations, fostering efficiency and innovation. This initiative, designed for cost savings, allows dealerships to focus on their core activities and navigate the automotive retail landscape with increased effectiveness.

Dean Stoneley, FordDirect CEO, highlights the platform's mission: "As the auto industry continues to evolve, The Shop is a trusted resource to meet dealers' challenges. It provides a source to find the right vendors to meet their needs, allowing them to spend more time doing what they do best."

STELLA Automotive is pleased to be part of this forward-thinking initiative, contributing to the promise of elevating efficiency and innovation within dealership retail operations. Join us in this transformative journey as we usher in a new era of automotive excellence.

For more information about STELLA Automotive AI, please visit https://www.stellaautomotive.com/

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology in the automotive industry. Through its groundbreaking AI solutions, STELLA empowers the automotive industry with a simple-to-deploy SaaS platform that integrates with dealerships and their service providers securely and privately to fully automate repetitive customer service tasks, to expedite and improve communication with customers, and to connect experts to those who need help. STELLA answered millions of phone calls and helped customers accomplish their goals quickly and easily. Using natural language STELLA is spearheading an AI revolution in automotive retail by addressing key challenges faced by OEMs, dealers, and customers alike.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more at www.forddirect.com. Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.forddirect.com .

