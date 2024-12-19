Stella Rosa Disrupts the Spirits Category with the Launch of Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur

The Popular Wine Brand Builds Upon Its Legacy in Crafting Delicious Flavors Just in Time for Holiday Entertaining

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa® , the in-demand wine and spirits brand from Italy, is shaking up the cream liqueur category with the launch of its bold new Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur. Known for redefining indulgence and innovation in the wine and spirits space, Stella Rosa® is bringing its signature flair to cream liqueurs, offering a versatile and irresistible option for cocktail creations, after-dinner treats, and anytime indulgence.

Chocolate-flavored cream liqueur is the top choice among consumers by 57%, according to Datassential Sip 2023: Cordial Liqueur Report, and the leading flavor in the segment over other flavors like fruits/citrus, cinnamon, and more. New data from Data Bridge Market Research also reveals flavored spirits are a growing category that is expected to grow 15.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The versatility of flavored spirits, a strength of Stella Rosa's, makes the new Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur perfect for serving chilled, on the rocks, and in your coffee or cocktail. Created in small batches made with a specialized Italian production process to achieve pure flavors, the Stella Rosa Chocolate Hazelnut Liqueur is made with real hazelnuts from Piedmont in Northwest Italy, a region known best known for its hazelnut, wine and chocolate production. Its unique luxury glass bottle showcases an elegance for gift givers and those looking to treat themselves, perfect for winter holidays, anniversaries and more.

"On the heels of Stella Rosa's 21st birthday, we are proud to build upon our legacy in crafting innovative, yet timeless, flavors," said President & CEO of Riboli Family Wines, Steve Riboli. "There is an irresistible sense of luxury associated with cream liqueur, and Stella Rosa's authenticity centered around Italian ingredients creates an elevated, velvety experience. Perfect for the holiday season, Valentine's Day and beyond, our new Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur is truly dessert in a bottle that takes our existing spirits portfolio to new heights."

Stella Rosa launched its Stella Rosa Brandy collection nationally in 2023, including Smooth Black, Tropical Passion and Honey Peach Brandy. The collection of brandies has won distinguished awards including a Double Gold (Smooth Black) and Gold (Honey Peach) at the SIP Awards and Best Brandy Sidecar Cocktail at the Beverage Testing Institute Awards , demonstrating the wine brand's legitimacy in the spirits category and competitive innovator in the industry.

For more information and cocktail recipes featuring Stella Rosa Chocolate Hazelnut Cream Liqueur, visit StellaRosa.com .

ABOUT STELLA ROSA

Stella Rosa is a renowned selection of authentic wines and spirits from Italy. Best known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, Stella Rosa has won a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. In 2023, the brand launched its Stella Rosa Brandy collection, featuring Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, and Honey Peach Brandy, which have already earned prestigious accolades such as Double Gold and Gold at the SIP Awards. Created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917, Stella Rosa continues to innovate with its signature flair and celebrated flavors. For more information, visit www.stellarosa.com.

