Stella Rosa® Wines Launches 2nd Annual Royale Pair-A-Thon!
Aug 12, 2021, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending over a year staying home and fine-tuning those culinary skills, it's time to put yourself to the test! Stella Rosa® Wines announces its 2nd annual Royale Pair-A-Thon, where fans can submit original recipes for a chance to win big!
Stella Rosa encourages fans to elevate their cooking game by showing off their favorite original summertime recipe to pair with Stella Rosa® Royale. Prizes include $2,500 cash and goods from amazing partners: Breeo, Grill Masters Club, Instax Instant Cameras, Nebula by Anker, Rovr Products, Slowtide, and Soundcore. The contest runs throughout the month of August and concludes on Labor Day. Winners will be selected on September 10, 2021.
To learn more and to enter, check out the website here!
Stella Rosa Royale is born from rich, ripe grapes grown in the sun-drenched hills of Piemonte, Italy. Premium Barbera, Brachetto, and Nebbiolo varietals are used to create an ideal blend of bold character, complexity, and balance. With higher alcohol, bolder flavor, and a smooth finish, Stella Rosa® Royale gives the brand's classic Rosso flavor an elevated twist. This semi-sweet, semi-sparkling wine bursts with fresh natural flavors of raspberries, strawberries, and red berries, making it the perfect wine to pair with any food! Just remember to serve it chilled. This wine is food's best friend.
Iconic Flavor. Elevated Twist.
About Stella Rosa® Wines: Award-winning Stella Rosa® Wines originate from a small town in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® is a selection of wines created and imported by California's Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery, owned and operated by four generations since its establishment in 1917. It is the number one imported wine in the country. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com. For photo and/or interview requests, please contact [email protected].
SOURCE Riboli Family Wines
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article