Stella Rosa® Wines Passes the Crown to Kylie Morgan Ahead of 2024 Headlining Tour

The Popular Wine Brand Continues Its "Moments Made Sweeter" Campaign by Celebrating the Country Music Star's "Making It Up As I Go" Tour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa Wines ®, America's #1 Italian imported wine, today announced its endorsement from rising country music artist and empowering storyteller, Kylie Morgan. The collaboration expands Stella Rosa's "Moments Made Sweeter" campaign, a series of consumer-driven engagements with beloved musicians to celebrate their uniqueness and live in the moment. As each musician passes the mic, and raises their glass, throughout the 2024 campaign, Stella Rosa encourages fans to pour, clink, sip, sing – the moment is that much sweeter with Stella Rosa.

Kylie Morgan for Stella Rosa Wines, Photos by Rachel Deeb Kylie Morgan for Stella Rosa Wines, Photos by Rachel Deeb

Kylie Morgan celebrates every performance with a pre-show huddle and toast to the moment, and feels blessed to wear the Stella Rosa crown ahead of her "Making It Up as I Go" tour . She's had some big moments to celebrate already, from her first arena tour to earning her first top 40 on country radio.

What sets Stella Rosa apart among Kylie's fans and wine fans is its innovative approach to a traditionally conservative industry. Stella Rosa makes the wine category more approachable, with unique and flavorful products like semi-sparkling, spicy, fully sparkling and canned wines.

"I partnered with Stella Rosa Wines because I love how unique they are, and that each glass reminds me of my mom," said Kylie Morgan. "Stella Rosa's logo is a crown, and my mom would always tell me growing up to 'fix my crown' if anyone was ever getting me down. A toast with Stella Rosa represents being in the moment and celebrating who you are. I'm obsessed with Stella Rosa's flavored wines and I love that we can all celebrate our unique charm with every sip!"

Whether she's sipping at home with her girlfriends, or celebrating big milestones on her tour bus, Kylie Morgan is a proud fan of Stella Rosa's collections, including:

"The Moments Made Sweeter campaign empowers young music artists and inspires fans by raising a glass to moments big and small," said Stella Rosa Wines President, Steve Riboli. "At Stella Rosa Wines, we believe in the voices that build up communities, and we celebrate them for who they are. A moment shared with Stella Rosa is a moment made sweeter, and we're thrilled to have Kylie making the toast ahead of some of her biggest moments in country music."

Kylie recently collaborated with Stella Rosa to create a custom cocktail, Ladies First, featuring Stella Rosa Blueberry. For the full recipe and more information about the Moments Made Sweeter campaign, visit StellaRosaWines.com. Follow Stella Rosa Wines on Instagram at @ StellaRosa .

More about Stella Rosa Wines

Stella Rosa® is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, evolving with the spirit of the times when it comes to wine trends and popular culture. Among its impressive achievements are a 10x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. Most recently, Stella Rosa® curated a collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored Brandy made from high-quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® is created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com .

More about Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan, Oklahoma native and EMI Records Nashville recording artist, is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. At 14, she began touring full-time and has since made her Grand Ole Opry debut and finished a successful first-ever headlining tour. She performed at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest, recently joined Old Dominion for her first arena trek on the band's No Bad Vibes Tour, and earned a CMT Music Awards nomination with "If He Wanted To He Would" hitting country radio's Top 40. Kylie's music has amassed more than 480 million streams. Her headlining Making It Up As I Go Tour kicks off February 29, and her new single "Two Night Stands" is set to be released soon.

