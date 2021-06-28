Stella Teams Up with Acadiana Veteran Alliance

CHICAGO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella , the MSO connecting PTSD patients with cutting edge treatment, announced today its partnership with Acadiana Veteran Alliance , the organization formed to build new economic development and industry with veterans, and fund PTSD healthcare treatments for veterans.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and their mission to support veterans in job creation, economic development, and healing from PTS," said Michael Gershenzon, Chief Strategy Officer of Stella. "At Stella, we are committed to supporting organizations helping veterans heal from trauma, and the ongoing alignment with Acadiana Veteran Alliance is another step towards that mission."

In addition to providing ongoing support to shine a light on the work being done by Acadiana Veteran Alliance, Stella will create even greater access for the organization's veterans to receive the Stellate Ganglion Block procedure for PTSD.

"This is a tremendous step forward for AVA," added Andrew Ward, Founder and President of Acadiana Veteran Alliance. "We believe that we can increase the visibility and opportunity to effectively assist our veteran community with Stella. Together, we can reduce the challenges veterans face with PTS, continue to lower the suicide rate, and ultimately give them hope for a better tomorrow."

To provide financial support for Acadiana Veteran Alliance, visit their GIVE page at https://www.supportava.org/ava-give , and you will support veterans, reservists, and active-duty US military who meet diagnostic criteria of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

About Stella:

Stella aims to provide relief to the millions of people affected by trauma-related symptoms. Through a modification of a procedure called the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), Stella's treatment targets the brain's fight or flight response. Dr. Eugene Lipov, Stella's Chief Medical Officer, is a world-renowned board-certified anesthesiologist and widely accepted as the pioneer of SGB for the treatment of trauma-related symptoms, having performed the procedure on thousands of patients worldwide over the past fifteen years.

About Acadiana Veteran Alliance:

The mission of Acadiana Veteran Alliance is to unite veterans, veteran-owned businesses, and all companies for a common purpose; supporting veterans in job creation and work placement, assisting veterans in mental health solutions, creating a new, fully-developed support system for brothers-in-arms through financial/legal/housing assistance, and funding existing veteran-focused philanthropies through focused efforts.

