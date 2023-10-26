Stellantis and Nauto Partner to Introduce Vehicle Safety Solution Specifically Designed for Fleet Customers

Stellantis commercial fleet customers can learn more about Nauto's AI-powered vehicle safety solution directly from a Stellantis representative and Stellantis fleet technology website

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis, one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers, and Nauto®, a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, announced today that Nauto's AI-powered vehicle safety solution is now available for Stellantis commercial fleet customers in the U.S.

Nauto device for Ram Commerical Vehicles

Through this partnership, Stellantis aims to empower fleet owners with a best-in-class vehicle safety solution that provides real-time alerts to help prevent collisions, promotes safer driving behaviors, and helps reduce collision losses. This is the next significant milestone in the Stellantis - Nauto partnership, building on Stellantis Ventures' investment in Nauto that was announced in June 2023.

Stellantis commercial fleet customers can learn more about Nauto's vehicle safety solution at the Stellantis Fleet website or through their Stellantis representative and purchase the Nauto solution for their vehicles, such as Ram commercial trucks and vans, directly from Nauto.

"Driver safety within our commercial fleet customer base is our top priority and this is an important and exciting new endeavor as we partner with Nauto by offering next-gen, AI-based advanced driving assistance technology in our commercial vehicles," said Jeff Kommor, U.S. Head of Sales – Stellantis. "Through our Stellantis Ventures arm, investment into startup companies like Nauto help support Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 efforts in leading the charge to sustainable and safe mobility, as well as a better in-vehicle experience overall."

"I am truly excited about our work with Stellantis, as it represents an important milestone in our mission on the road to zero fatalities," said Dr. Stefan Heck, CEO of Nauto. "This partnership not only streamlines access to proven safety technology, but also reinforces our commitment to enhancing road safety. Together with Stellantis, we are empowering more fleets with the tools they need to prioritize safety, reduce risk, and protect their drivers and everyone else that shares the roads, including fellow drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists."

Sobering statistics from NHTSA, which reveal that motor vehicle traffic fatalities have reached their highest levels since 2005 further underscore the importance of Stellantis and Nauto's ongoing commitment to enhance driver and road safety for all.

Nauto solution

The Nauto solution helps prevent collisions, encourages safe driving behaviors and helps reduce risks and claims. Nauto's advanced AI technology tracks and analyzes risks in real-time (not post-facto),and can provide preventative warnings that are designed to give drivers critical extra time in which to respond. These warnings draw upon a wealth of data based on over 3 billion AI-processed miles. Nauto also uniquely understands the impact of multiple risks. For example, if the system recognizes that there is a risk of striking a pedestrian and the driver is distracted, it is designed to sound the real-time alert earlier to provide the driver with more time to react. Designed with the driver experience in mind, the Nauto solution respects driver privacy and does not require recorded video to be effective.

Key benefits of the solution include:

Easy deployment: The Nauto device is easy to install and can be self-installed in less than 30 minutes. Customers can also choose to engage pre-approved professional installers.

The Nauto device is easy to install and can be self-installed in less than 30 minutes. Customers can also choose to engage pre-approved professional installers. Reduced risk, fewer accidents: Nauto helps drivers develop safer driving habits automatically, and customers can see up to 80 percent reduction in distracted driving within two weeks [1] . Improved performance combined with predictive warnings in the cab, helps fleets reduce collisions by up to 80 percent [1] .

Nauto helps drivers develop safer driving habits automatically, and customers can see up to 80 percent reduction in distracted driving within two weeks . Improved performance combined with predictive warnings in the cab, helps fleets reduce collisions by up to 80 percent . Accelerated claims management: Nauto offers rapid collision reporting in case of accidents; customers are able to notify claims ops in as little as 15 minutes [1] .

Nauto offers rapid collision reporting in case of accidents; customers are able to notify claims ops in as little as 15 minutes . Rapid RoI: Nauto customers across multiple industry verticals are seeing a payback in as little as 4.5 months[1].

To learn more about the award winning Nauto vehicle safety solution for Stellantis fleets, visit the Nauto website: https://www.nauto.com/ram or the Stellantis website: https://www.stellantisfleet.com/technology.html

About Nauto

Nauto (www.nauto.com) is the leader in AI-powered safety and operations excellence for commercial fleets. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur.

This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto can help customers reduce up to 80 percent of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

[1] Based on Nauto customer case studies

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

