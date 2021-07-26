Stellantis Celebrates Launch of First New Assembly Plant in Detroit in 30 Years With Release of Documentary Film on July 28

What: It takes a village!

Stellantis will celebrate the launch of the Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack plant and the progress on those commitments with the release of a 15-minute documentary film on July 28, featuring the people instrumental in bringing the project to life and those who have partnered with the Company to bring meaningful change to the city.
Just over two years ago, Stellantis made a commitment to Detroit. The promise? To build the first new assembly plant in the city in 30 years, prioritize Detroiters in the hiring process and help uplift the community.

As the all-new, three-row 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L is arriving at dealerships across the country, Stellantis will celebrate the launch of the new plant and the progress on those commitments with the release of a 15-minute documentary film, featuring the people instrumental in bringing the project to life and those who have partnered with the company to bring meaningful change to the city.

Watch a trailer for the film: https://youtu.be/lE5DQ4KcfSA 

When:
July 28, 2021
7 p.m. (EDT)

Where:
YouTube.com/Jeep

Who:
In addition to employees and community leaders, the following Stellantis and UAW executives, and elected officials are featured:

  • Mark Stewart, COO North America, Stellantis
  • Gretchen Whitmer, Governor, State of Michigan
  • Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
  • André Spivey, Detroit City Councilman, District 4
  • Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools
  • Nicole Sherard-Freeman, Group Executive, Jobs, Economy and Detroit At Work, City of Detroit
  • Michael Brieda, Plant Manager, Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack
  • Casey Fiddler, President, UAW Local 51

