Stellantis Recognized as a Top Workplace for Latinas

News provided by

Stellantis

19 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

  • Stellantis selected as Top 50 company for Latinas by LATINA Style magazine 
  • Company ranked No. 8 overall, highest rated automaker in 2023 
  • Twentieth year company has been included in Top 50 since benchmark was established in 1998

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis has been selected as a Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. 

The company was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8, moving up two spots from last year. This is the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998. 

Continue Reading
Stellantis has been selected as a Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. The company was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8. This is the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998.
Stellantis has been selected as a Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. The company was the highest ranked automaker on the list overall at No. 8. This is the 20th time the company has ranked in the Top 50 in the benchmark report since it was established in 1998.

The report recognizes companies that support programs encouraging training, mentorship, leadership development and promotion for Latinas.  

"Our inclusion on the comprehensive LATINA Style benchmark report for the past two decades reflects our long-standing commitment to respecting and fully engaging all people and cultures represented in Stellantis' rich multicultural mosaic," said Lottie Holland, vice president of diversity, inclusion, engagement and EEO compliance, Stellantis North America. "We are deeply proud of what our team continues to achieve and highly motivated to continue raising the bar on our commitment to diversity and inclusion." 

According to the magazine, this year's survey focused on a wide range of workforce considerations, including Latina retention, promotion and recruitment, an increase in the number of Latina employees at the company, and veteran and military personnel programs.  

"Stellantis continues to implement benchmark initiatives that develop the unique talents of our Latin community, from executive leadership programs with recognized schools, such as the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, to global mentorship programs and leadership coaching programs that provide our Latin community with the right connections and tools to succeed in the workplace," said Cesar Hernandez-Urbina, head of purchasing mechatronics at Stellantis and the president of LinC (Latins in Connection) business resource group. "We are extremely honored to be the automaker leading the development of Latin talent, and we recognize there is still work to do to promote the growth of our community."  

LinC is one of 11 employee-directed business resource groups at Stellantis, representing an array of affinity communities within the company, providing members with mentorship, leadership opportunities and career connections. 

"Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can find the best places to advance their careers," said Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style. "As we've seen time and time again, enterprises that prioritize diversity and take concrete action outperform their competitors. Stellantis has exemplified the aforementioned characteristics." 

The annual awards honoring the 2023 Top 50 companies will take place in May 2024 in Washington, D.C., during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

Stellantis' commitment to diversity is central to the company's Dare Forward 2030 business strategy, contributing to the company being an extraordinary place to work and a magnet for people with the talent and drive to improve the lives of customers today and in the digital and electrified future. The tangible evidence of the company's efforts in supporting diversity and inclusion has resulted in multiple recognitions recently.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA 

SOURCE Stellantis

Also from this source

Mopar at SEMA 2023, No 2: Rugged and Ready

Mopar at SEMA 2023, No 2: Rugged and Ready

It's a beast that leads the way as a daily workhorse and thrives as a weekend adventurer. Mopar has the full download at the 2023 Specialty Equipment ...
Talented Women in STEM Recognized

Talented Women in STEM Recognized

Five Stellantis women honored at annual Women of Color STEM conference Event recognizes significant career, technical and community achievements of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.