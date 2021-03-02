Stellantis Scores Three Automotive Loyalty Award Wins from IHS Markit

IHS Markit today announced the results of its 25th annual Automotive Loyalty awards program, recognizing the Alfa Romeo brand, Chrysler Pacifica and Ram 1500 for their leadership in customer retention.

Alfa Romeo is the most improved brand and is recognized with the Most Improved Loyalty to Make award. An aggressive lease strategy and increased interest in the Stelvio helped the brand increase its make loyalty, rising nine percentage points from 2019.

Chrysler Pacifica, the first minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, takes home the Loyalty award in the Van segment for the second year in a row.

The Ram 1500 is recognized for having the highest model loyalty in the Light-Duty Pickup segment. This is the fifth consecutive year the Ram 1500, the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience, wins an Automotive Loyalty award.

"Congratulations to Stellantis on their efforts and strong performance in customer retention across Alfa Romeo, Ram 1500 and Chrysler Pacifica," said Kristen Balasia, vice president, Automotive Advisory, IHS Markit. "We honor their focus and commitment to loyalty as an important strategy in this increasingly competitive environment."

Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and purchases or leases another new vehicle of the same make, model or manufacturer. This year's awards are based on an analysis of 12.4 million new retail vehicle registrations in the U.S. during the 2020 calendar year. The newly acquired vehicle may be either a replacement or an addition to the household fleet.

IHS Markit has been tracking automotive loyalty for 25 years and is relied upon by major automakers and their marketing partners to effectively manage owner loyalty and conquest efforts through in-depth research and analysis of automotive shopping behaviors, related market influencers, and conquest and retention strategies.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with unsurpassed 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds, respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit.

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model, offering all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look, and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stellantis

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisworldwide

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stellantis

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgSLvI1SYKOTpEToycAz7Q

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

https://www.stellantis.com

