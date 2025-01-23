Stellantis to Debut Two Commercials in the Big Game Telecast

News provided by

Stellantis

Jan 23, 2025, 10:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® brand will debut a commercial during the Big Game telecast on Sunday, February 9. Ram brand will debut a commercial at the two-minute break of the second quarter.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. 

SOURCE Stellantis

