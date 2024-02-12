Stellantis to Expand Electric-vehicle Charging Options in North America With Adoption of Proposed SAE Standard J3400 Connector

Stellantis

12 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Feb. 12, 2024

  • Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from Stellantis brands in North America will adopt the proposed SAE J3400 connector, starting with select models in 2025
  • During the transition period, Stellantis will also make adapters available for vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port, enabling drivers to access a growing private and public J3400 infrastructure to meet J3400/1 requirements still being developed this year
  • Builds upon IONNA charging network joint venture announced by Stellantis and six other major global automakers targeting to install at least 30,000 high-powered charge points in North America urban and highway locations by 2030, where Stellantis customers will be able to charge natively with J3400 and CCS
  • Expands charging options for Stellantis customers and helps the company fulfill the ambitions of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, including to become a carbon net-zero corporation by 2038

Stellantis today announced its adoption of the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector, starting with select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models launching in North America for the 2026 model year.

"Customers win when the industry aligns on open standards. We are happy to announce our backing and adoption of the SAE J3400 connector, a milestone for all customers on the path to open and seamless charging," said Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis SVP of global energy & charging. "Our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan puts customers at the center of open interoperability and freedom of mobility for all. This future will be amplified by IONNA, our public charging joint venture with six other OEMs that will deliver industry-leading high-powered charging for all battery-electric vehicles regardless of brand."

Today's announcement builds upon the IONNA charging network joint venture announced in June 2023. Stellantis has joined with six other world-leading automakers to develop a high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 charge points in urban and highway locations across North America by 2030.

With a focus on delivering an elevated customer experience, the network will use renewable energy to provide reliability, high-powered charging capability, digital integration, appealing locations and various amenities while charging.

Charging stations will be accessible to all BEV customers, offering both Combined Charging System and J3400 connectors natively.

The first charging stations from this joint venture are expected to open in 2024.
 
Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers, aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility for all. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic, innovative and award-winning brands, including Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. 

