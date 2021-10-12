Stellantis Women of Color Earn Recognition at Annual STEM Conference

Stellantis business leaders received honors for their career, technical and community achievements at the annual Women of Color STEM Conference, held virtually October 7-9.

The Women of Color Conference honors the significant achievements of women in STEM and ensures that the accomplishments of outstanding women in technical fields are highly visible to industry professionals, government officials and students.

Stellantis employees continue to earn important technical and professional recognition from leading organizations, such as Inforum, Society of Automotive Engineers, Automotive News and more, reflecting the company's strong commitment to recruiting and developing a diverse workforce.

"Our diverse talent at Stellantis fuels our company's innovation and ensures our products exceed the expectation of our customers," said Lottie Holland, Director, Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement and EEO Compliance, Stellantis – North America. "The Women of Color Awards celebrate many of the country's most promising and influential female technical business leaders and Stellantis is proud that our women technical leaders are regarded consistently among such accomplished professionals."

Stellantis 2021 Women of Color Award Recipients

Career Achievement in Industry Award: Recognizes a proven and experienced leader whose contributions enhance her organization, company and the community.

Deirdre Fultz - Plant Manager, Indiana Transmission Plant

Technology All-Star Award: Technology All-Star Awards recognize accomplished professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.

Jian Tao - Senior Technical Specialist, Product Materials-Body, Product Development

Technology Rising Stars Award: Technology Rising Stars Awards recognize early-career professionals who are helping to shape technology for the future.

Ashley Ellerbe - Tooling Supervisor, Manufacturing Engineering, General Assembly

- Tooling Supervisor, Manufacturing Engineering, General Assembly Chembrianne Hobdy - Shift Manager, Trim Shop, Warren Truck Assembly Plant

Shivani Raina - Digital Business and Transformation Manager, Information and Communications Technology

- Digital Business and Transformation Manager, Information and Communications Technology Juanitta Wallace - Shift Manager and Professional Maintenance Specialist, Sterling Heights Assembly Plant

In addition to individual professional recognition earned by members of its team, Stellantis in 2021 has compiled an impressive list of corporate diversity leadership awards and acknowledgments. These include:

DiversityInc's list of Top 50 Companies for Diversity

LATINA Style magazine's list of Top 50 Companies for Latinas

Winds of Change magazine's list of Top 50 workplaces for recruiting and supporting the careers of Indigenous STEM professionals

Top score on the Disability Equality index administered by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities

Great Lakes Women's Business Council "2021 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awards – Best in Class"

Women of Color STEM Conference

Since 1995, Women of Color magazine´s annual STEM Conference has been the premier forum of choice for recognizing the significant contributions by women in STEM fields. The conference offers both valuable career networking opportunities and hosts prestigious award ceremonies, which have earned widespread praise. Attendees have the opportunity to meet and learn from executives representing Fortune 500 companies that are committed to diversity and to the advancement of women in the workforce.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis