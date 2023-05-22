STELLAR Broadband Announces Gigabit Fiber Internet That Goes One-Step Further for Elmwood Lake Apartments

HUDSONVILLE, Mich., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a fiber internet and technology service provider, will provide leading edge technologies and Internet connectivity up to 10Gbps to Elmwood Lake Apartments in Hudsonville, Michigan.

Elmwood Lake Apartments is a suburban haven of elevated comfort, where sweet serenity meets desirable convenience. From cozy interiors and relaxing leisure spaces to an idyllic setting next to private Elmwood Lake, the welcoming apartments in Hudsonville, MI, are ready to deliver a heightened living experience.

"With STELLAR Broadband, residents of Elmwood Lake Apartments will enjoy the fastest and most reliable internet service available. STELLAR Broadband's fiber optic network provides symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps so residents can stream, game, and work from home without any lag or buffering," said Richard Laing, president of STELLAR Broadband.

"Bosgraaf Homes has been building homes in West Michigan for four generations. Over the years, we've seen the industry change dramatically thanks to advances in technology. Construction methods have evolved, and the amenities that homeowners expect have grown more sophisticated. We're grateful for our partnership with STELLAR Broadband, a company that has been at the forefront of the industry for 22 years. Their experience and leadership have helped us make the transition into multi-family housing," said Mike Bosgraaf, president of Bosgraaf Homes.

The first in the U.S. to bring 10Gbps Internet to the apartment in student housing, STELLAR today serves over 149 communities totaling over 10,000 residents with a wide range of technology solutions, from managed Wi-Fi, TV, and access control to security.

"DTN is excited to partner with Bosgraaf Homes and STELLAR Broadband to provide Elmwood Lake residents with a unique and enjoyable experience. Bosgraaf is building beautiful homes that will be easy to lease, and STELLAR will provide residents and our office with the best possible internet service," said Dayle Braden, DTN property manager.

"We've seen and have been on the forefront of technology evolving from a desired amenity to a necessity. We are proud to partner with Bosgraaf to provide the high-quality technology that their residents expect and deserve," Laing stated.

About Spartan Net Co, dba STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband is the largest residential fiber internet service provider in Michigan, servicing over 149 communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet. STELLAR provides technology design and installation services for the full portfolio of technologies for multi-tenant developments, including network design, structured wiring, consulting, door entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television services, and various Internet of Things solutions. To learn more, visit: www.stellarbb.com

About Bosgraaf Homes

Since the beginning, the Bosgraaf family has built thousands of homes in West Michigan. That's the result of being grounded. Grounded in exceptional customer care. Grounded in innovative thinking. Grounded in meticulous craftsmanship. But most of all, grounded in family… for three generations and counting. To learn more, visit: https://bosgraaf.com/

About DTN Management Company

DTN is a recognized leader and an established business in Michigan and Florida. Its Property Management division holds a portfolio including more than 115 residential communities and nearly one million square feet of commercial and retail space across Michigan's best markets. Celebrating 50 years, DTN's focus has been to provide high-quality apartment homes, commercial and retail space, and excellent service and value to its residents, commercial tenants, and investors. To learn more, visit: www.dtnmgt.com

SOURCE STELLAR Broadband