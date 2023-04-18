Stellar Broadband Brings Secure, Gigabit Fiber Internet to the Bridge on the Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLAR Broadband, a pioneering fiber internet service provider, has engaged with Spartan Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation, and Rockford Construction to deliver ultra-high speed fiber Internet for the tenants of a new office incubator space for high-tech, high-growth startups. STELLAR engineered an enterprise-grade network to optimize security and performance for 24 unique businesses and shared common areas. Every business operates within their own network serving their own needs to secure their data, their communications, and individual network devices.

"Our partnership with MSU began in 2001, connecting to MSU's network to extend the fiber network to students living in off-campus housing. Our vision was for students to benefit from the same experience off-campus as they do on-campus. We applied this same strategy for The Bridge: deliver the very best experience," said Richard Laing, president of STELLAR Broadband.

The Bridge spans more than 19,400-square-feet and is located on the fourth floor in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building within the MSU Grand Rapids Innovation Park.

"Reflecting its namesake, The Bridge is a hub for integrated talent and like-minded companies to collaborate, forge connections, apply for funding and scale their startups," said Kyle McGregor, Director of Health Innovations at Spartan Innovations. "We have been fortunate to partner with such an established technology company as STELLAR to engineer and support a network that meets the stringent demands of these emerging high-tech companies."

In addition to advanced network connectivity, tenants at The Bridge can expect a multitude of amenities, including SmartZone grant funding for qualifying startups, comprehensive startup services and programming, Spartan Innovations' Entrepreneur in Residence training program and multiple options for office sizes and collaborative spaces.

"Rockford has worked extensively with STELLAR Broadband to deliver technology and Internet services on a variety of projects dating back to 2016," said Mike Mraz, President of Real Estate Development at Rockford Construction. "Making the decision to partner with STELLAR again on The Bridge was easy – they share our commitment to providing high-quality service to clients and delivering an unparalleled experience."

About Spartan Net Co, dba STELLAR Broadband

STELLAR Broadband services over 139 multi-tenant communities with multi-Gigabit fiber internet, providing technology design and installation services across a full portfolio of technologies, including structured wiring, consulting, entry and access control, engineered Wi-Fi, security, voice, television, and various IoT solutions. To learn more, visit: www.stellarbb.com

About the MSU Research Foundation and Spartan Innovations

The Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies invented by MSU faculty, staff and students. Spartan Innovations is a wholly owned venture creation subsidiary of the MSU Research Foundation, focused on helping entrepreneurs to develop their ideas, create business plans, and successfully launch high-tech startups. Spartan Innovations has several support services for entrepreneurs to grow their venture, including the Conquer Accelerator program, an Entrepreneur-In-Residence program, connections to MSU researchers, programs to pursue non-dilutive funding and access to early-stage venture capital partners. To learn more, visit: msufoundation.org/spartaninnovations

About Rockford Construction

Established in 1987, Rockford Construction (Rockford) is a nationally recognized construction, real estate development and property management provider. Rockford is licensed in 45 states and ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the top-200 contractors in the nation. With regional offices in the Midwest and Southeast, Rockford has built projects totaling more than $5.5 billion of various size and scope in more than 800 cities across the country. To learn more, visit: rockfordconstruction.com

SOURCE STELLAR Broadband