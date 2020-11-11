Stellar Health Announces Partnership with Elderplan, Inc. to Improve Value-Based Care Delivery Across New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a leading technology company that offers a web-based point-of-care platform that leverages historical patient information to provide granular, value-based action prompts to the entire primary care team, has expanded their footprint by partnering with Elderplan, Inc. ("Elderplan"). Elderplan, which offers health plans for Medicare and Dual Eligible beneficiaries, along with HomeFirst, one of the original managed long-term care plans in New York, is a member of the not-for-profit MJHS Health System family and has partnered with Stellar to support its network in attaining value-based care ("VBC") success.

Stellar helps primary care providers achieve VBC goals and rewards practices for the time they spend on value-based actions with real-time incentives. Elderplan has implemented Stellar's innovative point-of-care platform and real-time incentive model across their provider network, working in close collaboration with independent practice associations ("IPAs") across New York City. The IPAs using the platform include, Rayn, Excelsior, Bronx United, Proactive Care, Central Queens, Sovereign Phoenix, Starling, and Empire. These organizations play a pivotal role in provider success and have embraced Elderplan's value-based care commitment.

"Stellar is our VBC partner of choice because their enhanced technology allows us to share timely quality of care metrics with our provider network," explained David Wagner, COO of MJHS Health System and President of MJHS Health Plans. "We want to ensure our members have positive outcomes and our providers are successful. It's critical for our providers to know, in as real time as possible, if and when our members are receiving important care exams—such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and diabetic eye exams."

"We are thrilled to work with Stellar Health and Elderplan to accelerate the shift to value-based care in New York City," stated Dr. Muhammad Haque, President of Rayn IPA. "Our mission is to provide our community-based practices with the right technology to drive the necessary workflow for quality improvement."

"Elderplan has made it a priority to engage their network in improving patient health outcomes and accelerate performance in VBC," described CEO and Co-Founder of Stellar Health, Michael Meng. "It's incredibly motivating to have a payor partner that is so dedicated to value-based care success and its impact on their membership."

There has been incredible success and a high engagement rate on Stellar's platform for small, independent physician practices, even those with lower plan membership. Elderplan, a regional health plan in New York has implemented Stellar's point-of-care platform with primary care providers across the five boroughs to galvanize practices and has seen great value-based results to date. Since the launch of their partnership in Q1 2020, and through the COVID-19 pandemic, Stellar Health has supported 200 providers in Elderplan's network to complete 6,000 value-based actions for patients. This amounts to 3-4 additional value-based actions per patient, such as, scheduling colorectal and breast cancer screenings, switching prescriptions from 30 to 90 days, and completing medication reconciliation post-discharge.

"Our interventions at Proactive Care IPA increases the quality of life for our patients, as well as prevention in care through quality education," said Dr. Wilfrid Herard, President of Proactive Care IPA. "Value-based care puts an emphasis on the individual as the starting point for a sustainable medical lifestyle. Stellar Health provides our practices with the right tools to succeed in value-based care, leading to better health outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Khandker, President of Central Queens IPA added, "here at Central Queens IPA, we provide the best quality of care to our community. The collaboration with Stellar Health and Elderplan allows our practices to succeed in a value-based world by providing them the resources they need to make sure their patients are receiving the highest quality of care possible."

For more than 35 years, Elderplan has been offering a wide range of innovative health plans focused on delivering quality care, positive health outcomes, and increased member satisfaction, while lowering the costs of care. Elderplan offers the only 5-star Medicare Advantage Plan in New York State, as noted in the annual New York State Department of Health Consumer Guide. For the third year in a row, HomeFirst earned a 5-star rating in overall health plan performance.

Stellar's easy-to-use platform and strategic support has helped Elderplan design and activate their value-based arrangements, while improving quality of care, managing chronic conditions, and measuring both in an impactful way.

About Stellar Health: Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based care goals that improve patient outcomes, such as optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals and improving quality scores. The Stellar platform helps primary care practices continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar Health's mission is to enable all providers to engage and succeed in value-based care by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. If you would like more information, please contact Stellar Health at [email protected] or visit their website at www.stellar.health.

About Elderplan, Inc.: Elderplan, Inc. ("Elderplan") offers health plans for Medicare and Dual Eligible beneficiaries, along with HomeFirst, one of the original managed long-term care plans in New York State. Elderplan is a member of MJHS, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the region that includes home care, hospice, and palliative care for adults and children, Isabella and Menorah Centers for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, and the research-based MJHS Institute for Innovation in Palliative Care. For more information, please visit www.elderplan.org.

Contact Stellar Health – Sarah Barrett

Email [email protected]

Phone Number (929) 382-4886

Website www.stellar.health

Contact MJHS Health System – Audrey O. Waters

Email [email protected]

Phone Number (718) 344-5583

SOURCE Stellar Health

Related Links

http://www.stellar.health

