Stellar Health Names Falko Buttler as Chief Technology Officer

Strategic appointment brings dedicated engineering leadership to Stellar's platform and data infrastructure, positioning the company to define the next era of intelligent value-based care delivery

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery, today announced the appointment of Falko Buttler as Chief Technology Officer. The hire reinforces Stellar's commitment to building the technology and AI-activated data architecture that payors and providers need to make value-based care work at scale.

Buttler brings over 20 years of healthcare technology experience, most recently serving as CTO at Lantern, a specialty care network, where he led a 100+ person engineering organization. During his tenure, he transitioned the team from an offshore model to a high-caliber local engineering force while sustaining 40% year-over-year growth. Prior to Lantern, Buttler was part of PlushCare's leadership team, helping scale revenue from $4M to $125M and steering the company to a successful acquisition by Accolade. As SVP of Engineering at Accolade, he led an 80-person global organization and integrated two platforms across virtual primary care.

Buttler's appointment sharpens Stellar's focus on AI and data-forward platform investments. For the 20,000+ providers and 2,200 medical practices in Stellar's network, that means activating intelligent workflows at the moments that matter, including automating appointment scheduling, facilitating high-value specialist referrals, and reducing the documentation friction that pulls providers away from patient care.

"The future of value-based care is not just about getting providers to act. It's about making the right action obvious, immediate, and rewarding. Falko has built and scaled engineering organizations that ship product at the pace this moment demands. He joins us at exactly the right time to turn Stellar's infrastructure position into a durable platform advantage," said Michael Meng, CEO & Co-Founder of Stellar Health.

Alongside Buttler's appointment, Stellar also announced an evolution in the role of Co-Founder Octavian Costache, who transitions from Chief Technology Officer to Chief Data Officer. With dedicated technical leadership now in place, Costache will lead Stellar's ongoing AI-first, data engineering transformation, and partner with Buttler on cross-functional technical priorities that span the entire organization. Costache remains an active member of Stellar's Senior Leadership Team.

"Bringing Falko on board lets us go deeper on the things that will define Stellar's next chapter: our AI roadmap, data architecture, and the engineering foundation we need to scale. The work ahead is some of the most important we have done as a company," said Octavian Costache, Co-Founder & Chief Data Officer of Stellar Health.

With Buttler and Costache aligned on Stellar's platform, data and AI integrated roadmap, the company enters its next phase of growth with the technical leadership to match its ambitions.

"I've spent 20 years watching healthcare technology promise transformation and deliver complexity. Stellar is different because it already has what everyone else is trying to build: the data, the network, and the financial leverage to actually change behavior. My job is to make that power feel simple — even delightful — in the hands of the people using it," said Falko Buttler, Chief Technology Officer of Stellar Health.

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery for healthcare providers. Through our industry-leading micro-incentive platform, providers and their care teams receive in-workflow prompts to efficiently close care and quality gaps. Every value-based care activity is rewarded monthly, real-time feedback loops are realized, and overall patient care is enhanced. By shifting the existing financial model, Stellar Health is ushering in a new era of shared accountability for provider networks everywhere. With a rapidly expanding network of 20,000+ providers, 2,200 medical practices, and over 1.2 million patients, Stellar Health is uniquely positioned to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. To learn more about why healthcare partners across the country trust Stellar to deliver value-based care at scale, visit stellarhealth.com and join us on LinkedIn. Stellar is backed by General Atlantic, Point72 Ventures, & Primary Venture Partners.

Contact:

David Mait: VP Marketing (Stellar Health)

646.335.5105

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Health