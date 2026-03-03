Stellar Health Names Former Elevance Health Executive Raul Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Strategic hire affirms Stellar's commitment to delivering quantifiable clinical and financial outcomes for health plans and providers.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing value-based care, today announced the appointment of Raul Smith as Chief Financial Officer. This move underscores Stellar's dedication to aligning incentives across the care continuum, ensuring that health plans and providers can seamlessly translate value-based care strategies into quantifiable clinical and financial success.

Smith joins Stellar Health following a distinguished 20-year career in healthcare leadership, including six years at Elevance Health (Anthem) as President and CFO of the East Region. During his tenure at Elevance Health, he was responsible for an $8 billion P&L and the care of 550,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) lives, alongside the operational management of 17 clinics in the Florida market. Most recently, Smith served as CFO for Duo Health and Gold Kidney Health Plan.

"Stellar is already setting the pace for value-based care, and Raul adds the institutional caliber to match our growing scale," said Michael Meng, CEO & Co-Founder of Stellar Health. "Raul brings the financial authority to stand behind the definitive value we deliver to our payor partners. His leadership solidifies that our ROI is absolute and verifiable—impact that will only continue to compound and get better year over year."

Smith's deep health plan pedigree ensures that Stellar's tech-enabled platform is managed with the rigor required to solve a primary challenge for health plans: gaining meaningful provider engagement across complex, multi-payor environments. By simplifying various value-based arrangements into a single, actionable care gap checklist, Stellar removes administrative barriers for clinical teams, enabling health plans to seamlessly translate their strategies into measurable performance results across Quality Improvement , Risk Adjustment , and Total Cost of Care .

Beyond Stellar's core platform, Smith will lead the financial evolution of the company's at-risk portfolio, including shaco , Stellar's tech-enabled ACO. Building on shaco's $5.0 million in Medicare savings from its 2024 performance year, Smith will focus on sharpening the financial mechanics of Stellar's value-based arrangements as the company aggressively scales its provider network.

"Stellar has built the exact tech-enabled platform the health plan sector needs to make value-based care actually work," said Raul Smith. "The power of Stellar's transparent monthly incentives is unique; it provides the immediate alignment necessary to turn complex value-based arrangements (VBAs) into a win-win-win for payors, providers, and patients. I look forward to helping cement Stellar's position as the definitive engine for the future of healthcare delivery."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health is a healthcare technology company redefining value-based care delivery for healthcare providers. Through our industry-leading microincentive platform, providers and their care teams receive in-workflow prompts to efficiently close care and quality gaps. Every value-based care activity is rewarded monthly, real-time feedback loops are realized, and overall patient care is enhanced. By shifting the existing financial model, Stellar Health is ushering in a new era of shared accountability for provider networks everywhere. With a rapidly expanding network of 20,000+ providers, 2,200 medical practices, and over 1.2 million patients, Stellar Health is uniquely positioned to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system. To learn more about why healthcare partners across the country trust Stellar to deliver value-based care at scale, visit stellarhealth.com and join us on LinkedIn . Stellar is backed by General Atlantic, Point72 Ventures, & Primary Venture Partners.

