Stellar Health Partners with North Collaborative Care to Expand Value-Based Care Across New Lines of Business

"Partnering with Stellar means putting actionable information in the hands of providers" - Dr. Ogland, President of NCC Tweet this

"We're incredibly proud to serve patients with all types of coverage, particularly Medicaid," said Michael Meng, CEO of Stellar Health. "Our mission to improve the quality-of-care and affordability of healthcare matters the most for a population with the largest health disparities."

NCC ACO expects a high level of adoption and engagement amongst providers and care teams across participating clinics. "Partnering with Stellar means putting actionable information in the hands of our providers and their teams to benefit our customers," said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, President of the NCC and Chair of the NCC Board of Directors. "Using this technology, we give our team members a critical advantage in delivering tailored care to our community."

Through the collaborative value-based program, providers can earn a few extra thousand dollars per month on top of their existing reimbursements for completing actions within Stellar's platform and even staff can earn hundreds per month. "We are really excited to have NCC using the Stellar tool," said a representative from a participating provider. "This will provide clear opportunities to close gaps in care."

Stellar and NCC have made this program available for all providers within their network looking to drive performance and earn additional revenue for completing value-based activities and are constantly on the lookout for new providers to participate. "We believe that the providers and their staff are the ones that really care about value-based care on a regular basis," said Mr. Meng, "We want to make sure they are adequately rewarded for taking the time to provide quality care for their patients."

About Stellar Health

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a healthcare technology company focused on enabling success across the value-based care ("VBC") continuum by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors. The Stellar solution is the first point-of-care, cloud-based platform that helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. With Stellar, providers can achieve a range of VBC goals, like improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals, all with the objective of improving patient health. For more information on Stellar Health, visit www.stellar.health.

About North Collaborative Care

North Collaborative Care is a physician-led clinical integration platform designed to leverage and build upon existing relationships between Stellis Health, Voyage Healthcare, Northwest Family Physicians, Entira Family Clinics, Broadway Family Medicine, and North Memorial Health providers in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, low-cost care.

