Stellar Health Thanks Jonathan Blum for His Services as an Advisor

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Health ("Stellar"), a leading healthcare technology company, would like to thank Jonathan Blum for his support and advisory of Stellar Health. Before becoming an Advisor, Jonathan was the Principal Deputy Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") under the Obama Administration and has returned, as of June 7th, 2021, to continue his work with CMS under the Biden Administration.

In 2018, when Stellar was founded, Jonathan joined the Stellar Board of Advisors, helping them create a transparent incentive program, so providers know exactly what they need to do to be successful from both a payor and provider lens. "Payors have started to commit to value-based models, which starts with a product like Stellar Health. Someone needs to help Providers transition to value-based care in an easy-to-adopt way," said Jonathan upon joining the Board. He shared more of his thoughts on healthcare market trends on Stellar's 2020 Healthcare Predictions Podcast . With Jonathan's help and insight over the years, Stellar has been able to successfully transition over 5,000 providers to value-based care.

Stellar would like to thank Jonathan for his expert advice and contributions to the Stellar Health platform and team. "It has been a pleasure having Jonathan Blum as a Stellar Health Board Advisor. We are excited for him to take on this new role at CMS under the Biden Administration to continue to improve healthcare. We look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes," said Michael Meng, Chief Executive Officer at Stellar Health.

About Stellar Health:

Stellar Health ("Stellar") is a point-of-care, cloud-based platform that activates primary care providers to achieve value-based care ("VBC") goals that improve patient outcomes, such as improving quality scores and optimizing the patient care journey through transitions of care and high-value referrals. The Stellar platform helps primary care providers continually engage with their patients by providing them real-time information and tangible action-based incentives for improving quality of care. Stellar Health's mission is to enable all providers to engage and succeed in VBC by bridging the incentive gap between providers and payors.

