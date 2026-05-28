Stellar® Repair for MS SQL Now Supports SQL Server 2025

Upgraded capabilities simplify SQL database recovery across physical, virtual, and hybrid environments

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar®, a global leader in data care solutions, has announced the latest upgrade to Stellar Repair for MS SQL software with added support for Microsoft SQL Server 2025 and virtual SQL environments. The updated version is designed to help database administrators repair corrupted SQL databases efficiently across modern enterprise infrastructures.

Stellar Repair for MS SQL

The upgraded Stellar Repair for MS SQL repairs corrupt MDF, NDF, and LDF files and recovers database objects including tables, indexes, stored procedures, triggers, and keys while maintaining data integrity. The software supports parallel processing for faster database repair and is designed to minimize downtime in critical database failure situations.

With organizations increasingly adopting virtualized and hybrid database infrastructures, the addition of virtual environment support enables businesses to perform SQL database repair seamlessly across diverse deployment environments.

"The evolution of database environments is orchestrated by virtualization, hybrid infrastructures, and modern SQL deployments, and these are becoming a standard across enterprises," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar. "With the latest upgrade to support SQL Server 2025 and virtual SQL environments, the Stellar Repair for MS SQL ensures organizations have a dependable repair solution ready when database corruption or failure strikes."

Stellar Repair for MS SQL is engineered to repair even the most severely corrupted SQL database files and recover critical database components. The software supports repair of tables, triggers, views, indexes, stored procedures, rules, user-defined functions, and deleted records from corrupt SQL databases. It also provides preview functionality for repairable database objects before saving the data.

The software enables users to save repaired databases into a new database, a live database, or other file formats such as CSV, HTML, and XLS, offering flexibility for database administrators handling different recovery requirements.

To further simplify the repair experience for users, Stellar also offers an online version of the tool that requires no software download. The web-based solution allows users to test the viability of the repair process for free on SQL database files up to 500 MB in size before proceeding with full-scale repair operations. Users can access the online tool here: Stellar Online MSSQL Repair Tool

Through this upgrade, Stellar continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of enterprise data care solutions. The upgraded version of Stellar Repair for MS SQL is now available.

About Stellar:

With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

Contact:

Afroz Alam

+1 877 778 6087

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar