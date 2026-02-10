Stellaromics Appoints Industry Veterans Stacie Weninger and Steve McPhail to Board of Directors

Appointments to bolster rapid scaling and execution of Pyxa™ spatial platform

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellaromics, a pioneer in high-resolution 3D spatial multi-omics, today announced the appointment of Stacie Weninger, PhD, and Steve McPhail to its Board of Directors. These strategic appointments come at a pivotal time for the company as it scales its innovative Pyxa™ technology and expands its footprint in the life sciences sector.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Stacie and Steve to Stellaromics' Board of Directors at this transformative stage of our journey," said Todd Dickinson, CEO of Stellaromics. "Stacie's deep scientific roots and Steve's unparalleled experience in commercializing genomic technologies provide the perfect blend of insights to guide our mission. Their collective wisdom will be a powerful catalyst as we empower scientists to unlock the next frontier of spatial biology, and we are thrilled to collaborate with such distinguished leaders to bring our vision to life."

Dr. Stacie Weninger joins the board with an esteemed background in neuroscience and venture capital. Currently a Venture Partner at F-Prime, Dr. Weninger has been instrumental in advising emerging biotech companies to bridge the gap between academic discovery and clinical application. With more than 20 years of experience building and advising neuroscience companies, her unique understanding of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and their nuances, will be invaluable as Stellaromics addresses the most challenging questions in disease pathology.

Steve McPhail brings more than three decades of executive leadership and commercial success within the genomics and diagnostics industries. Notably, Steve served as President and CEO of Expression Analysis for 15 years, leading the company through a period of significant growth and its eventual acquisition by Quintiles (now IQVIA). Most recently, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Fluidigm, where he led global commercial operations and marketing of high-end genomics tools to the pharmaceutical and scientific communities. His proven track record in scaling genomics organizations and his deep understanding of market dynamics will be essential in driving Stellaromics' commercial trajectory.

By bringing together deep scientific expertise and seasoned commercial leadership, Stellaromics is well-positioned to accelerate the delivery of its spatial analysis tools to researchers and drug developers worldwide.

About Stellaromics

Stellaromics is a privately held company dedicated to pioneering breakthroughs in 3D spatial multi-omics. The company's mission is to empower researchers with cutting-edge tools that illuminate the complexities of biological systems, enabling groundbreaking discoveries that improve human health. Stellaromics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Media Contact

Kristen White

Co-Founder & Partner, Oak Street Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellaromics