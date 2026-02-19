Stellaromics Launches Pyxa™ at AGBT, the First Commercial Platform for 3D Spatial Multi-Omics in Intact Tissue

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellaromics today launched Pyxa™, the first commercially available platform to deliver multiplexed 3D spatial transcriptomics in intact tissue up to 100 micrometers thick. The launch marks a fundamental shift in spatial biology — from 2D thin-section approaches that analyze partial cell layers to true 3D analysis that preserves the native organization of cells, molecules, and microenvironments.

Pyxa is now available through a limited Early Access Program, with commercial placements open to research institutions and biotech/pharma teams on a first-come, first-served basis. The company will formally debut the program next week at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) meeting in Orlando, Florida.

"Every spatial transcriptomics platform on the market today forces researchers to infer 3D biology from flat sections," said Todd Dickinson, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Stellaromics. "Our goal was to eliminate that compromise. Today we are thrilled to announce the official launch of Pyxa, a spatial multi-omics platform that captures tissue architecture as it exists in nature — cellular neighborhoods, gradients, and interactions across multiple layers simultaneously. Pyxa gives researchers the tool they've needed to finally move spatial biology into three dimensions."

The commercial launch follows a beta program that has placed Pyxa systems at three leading research institutions since late 2025, spanning distinct therapeutic areas:

University of Glasgow: Dr. Nigel Jamieson's team is applying Pyxa to map tumor invasion dynamics and the three-dimensional architecture of the tumor microenvironment across pancreatic, colorectal, and brain cancers.





Dr. Rui Chen's laboratory is using the platform for high-resolution 3D mapping of the retina as part of the Human Cell Atlas initiative. Emory University School of Medicine: Dr. Hailing Shi's group is deploying Pyxa to study RNA regulation and molecular organization in neural tissue.

Improvements based on feedback from beta partners have been incorporated into the commercial platform now shipping to Early Access customers. Stellaromics will continue to expand the platform's capabilities in collaboration with its growing user community.

Pyxa captures subcellular detail for hundreds of molecular targets simultaneously in intact tissue sections, enabling researchers to:

Resolve complex 3D tissue organization that is lost in conventional thin-section approaches





Characterize cell–cell interactions and spatial relationships across multiple cellular layers





Map molecular gradients and microenvironments that underpin disease mechanisms and therapeutic response





Analyze data through PyxaStudio™, purpose-built visualization and analysis software for volumetric spatial datasets

Pyxa at AGBT

Stellaromics will showcase Pyxa capabilities and data throughout AGBT, February 23–26:

Podium presentation: Whole-retina 3D spatial data generated on Pyxa will be featured in a presentation by Dr. Chris Mason of Weill Cornell Medicine on Wednesday, February 25 at 7:45 PM — representing one of the first public showings of Pyxa-generated datasets. The work was enabled through Stellaromics' Technology Access Services.

Panel discussion: Stellaromics will host a panel on Wednesday, February 25 at 3 PM, featuring Drs. Nigel Jamieson of University of Glasgow, a Pyxa beta partner, Ioannis Vlachos of Harvard Medical School, and Robert Sebra of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, moderated by Dickinson. The panelists will discuss the trajectory of 3D spatial biology and emerging applications for spatial multi-omics.

Suite demonstrations: Stellaromics will be located in the Escambia suite throughout AGBT, where attendees can learn more about the Early Access Program, view live demonstrations of the Pyxa platform, and meet with members of the scientific and commercial teams.

About Stellaromics

Stellaromics is a privately held company focused on advancing 3D spatial multi-omics. Spun out of the laboratories of Karl Deisseroth (Stanford University) and Xiao Wang (MIT and Broad Institute), the company develops tools that enable researchers to study biological systems with greater spatial resolution and dimensional context, supporting discoveries that improve human health. Stellaromics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

