Stellaromics Expands Pyxa™ 3D Spatial Transcriptomics Beta Program with Installation at Emory University School of Medicine

Dr. Hailing Shi to apply 3D spatial multi-omics to decode RNA regulation in the human brain and neurodegenerative diseases

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellaromics, a pioneer in high-resolution 3D spatial biology, today announced the installation of its Pyxa™ 3D spatial multi-omics system at Emory University School of Medicine. Emory becomes the third beta program site following successful deployments at the University of Glasgow and the University of California, Irvine in the past two months.

The system has been installed in the laboratory of Dr. Hailing Shi, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Human Genetics at Emory University. Dr. Shi and her team are dedicated to uncovering the principles of context-dependent RNA regulation that underlie brain physiology and function. By integrating nucleic acid chemistry, spatial genomics, and computation, her lab aims to understand and ultimately manipulate gene expression to inform new therapeutic strategies for diseases in the brain and beyond.

Dr. Shi's laboratory will use the Pyxa system to advance their research into the spatial organization of the central nervous system at cell-type and subcellular resolution, specifically focusing on how RNA regulation and modifications within the 3D tissue environment contribute to neurodegenerative disorders.

"The architecture of the brain is inherently three-dimensional, and understanding its function requires tools that can capture that complexity without compromising resolution," says Dr. Shi. "Having contributed to the early development of STARmap methods, I've seen firsthand both the scientific power of 3D spatial transcriptomics and the practical challenges of making these approaches robust and accessible for everyday research. It's incredibly exciting to see the technology mature into a commercial-grade system with Pyxa. This capability to visualize cellular neighborhoods and RNA dynamics in thick tissue, in ways that were previously difficult to achieve at scale, is critical for our work in mapping the molecular mechanisms of brain health and disease."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hailing Shi and Emory University to our beta program," says Todd Dickinson, PhD, CEO of Stellaromics. "Dr. Shi's deep expertise in spatial technology development and her focus on the intricate molecular landscapes of the brain make her an ideal partner for Stellaromics. Her work promises to push the boundaries of what is possible in 3D spatial biology, further validating Pyxa's potential to drive breakthroughs in human genetics and neuroscience. Our beta partners are instrumental in shaping Pyxa—helping us optimize performance, streamline workflows, and prioritize our assay and software roadmap based on real-world research needs."

Designed to deliver high-resolution, multiplexed 3D spatial transcriptomics in intact tissue sections up to 100 µm thick, Pyxa preserves native tissue architecture and spatial context across multiple cellular layers. By capturing subcellular detail for hundreds of molecular targets simultaneously, the system enables researchers to map cell–cell interactions, molecular gradients, and complex tissue structures that underpin biological processes in both health and disease.

