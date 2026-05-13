Stellaromics® Appoints Veronica Mankinen as SVP Global Commercial Operations and John Leamon as SVP Product Development

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Stellaromics

May 13, 2026, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellaromics, Inc., a leader in 3D spatial multi-omics, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team: Veronica Mankinen as Senior Vice President of Global Commercial Operations and John Leamon, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Product Development. These strategic appointments come as the company ramps up the commercial launch of its Pyxa® platform, the industry's first solution for true 3D spatial analysis in intact tissue.

"This quarter marks a key inflection point for Stellaromics as we introduce Pyxa to the global market," said Todd Dickinson, Ph.D., CEO of Stellaromics. "Veronica and John are exceptional leaders with deep roots in the genomics and spatial biology sectors. Veronica's experience in scaling world-class commercial organizations and John's unparalleled expertise in developing genomics technologies will be instrumental as we empower researchers to adopt 3D spatial multi-omics on Pyxa.  We are thrilled to welcome Veronica and John to our leadership team."

Veronica Mankinen – SVP Global Commercial Operations

Veronica Mankinen brings over 20 years of commercial leadership experience in the life sciences and diagnostics industries. Most recently she served as Commercial General Manager, Americas at Abcam, where she drove a turnaround in the business; she previously held Global Commercial Leadership roles at Emulate, Berkeley Lights, and Dovetail Genomics. At Stellaromics, Veronica will lead the global commercial strategy, overseeing the sales, marketing, and support teams to drive adoption of the Pyxa platform and the company's flagship STARmap™ and RIBOmap™ technologies.

John Leamon, Ph.D. – SVP Product Development

Dr. Leamon is a veteran of the biotechnology industry with a proven track record of bringing ground-breaking genomic platforms from concept to market. He previously served as Executive Director, Scientific Affairs at Meso Scale Diagnostics, and has held senior leadership roles at companies including Qiagen, IsoPlexis, and Quantum-Si. At Stellaromics, Dr. Leamon will lead the product development team, focusing on the continued innovation and manufacturing scale-up of the Pyxa suite of products and assays.

These executive appointments follow the recent addition of industry veterans Stacie Weninger and Steve McPhail to the Stellaromics Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's foundation as it transitions into a high-growth commercial phase.

About Stellaromics

Stellaromics is a privately held company dedicated to pioneering breakthroughs in 3D spatial multi-omics. The company's mission is to empower researchers with cutting-edge tools that illuminate the complexities of biological systems, enabling groundbreaking discoveries that improve human health. Stellaromics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Media Contact:
Kristen White
Co-Founder & Partner, Oak Street Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Stellaromics

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