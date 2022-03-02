Stellar's Newly Launched BitRaser® Mobile Eraser And Diagnostics Empowers The Used Device Industry With High Speed, Secure, And Agile Solution

METUCHEN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data care technology, launched the latest version of BitRaser® Mobile Eraser & Diagnostics that securely performs high speed erasure of iOS® & Android® devices. The software is available for Windows, Mac and bare bone machines, erasing simultaneously up to 40 devices. The latest version of the software empowers the users with a host of new features including cloud manageability of licenses, user accounts and reports repository.

BitRaser Mobile Eraser and Diagnostics

BitRaser Mobile also offers 40+ assisted and automated diagnostics tests to monitor the quality, health, status and functionality of mobile devices. With these tests, mobile retailers and service providers can establish trust and quickly process bulk mobile devices before they are sold in the second hand market.

"Technology developments like 5G, and Apple iPhone 13 have triggered mobile device upgrade cycle, causing surge in availability of second-hand devices in the market. With over 6.6 billion active smartphone in circulation, the opportunity to refurbish and resell used devices has grown significantly over the years. The secondary phone market ecosystem can thrive in a trusted environment where interests of Seller, Buyer and Intermediary are protected. BitRaser Mobile's secure wiping & diagnostic solution delivers data security, device testing and compliance very efficiently. This results in maximising value for all stakeholders", says Sunil Chandna, CEO, Stellar.

The latest version of the software is more user-friendly and its fluid user interface sets it apart from the competition. With this new release the tool offers advanced features especially for erasing iOS® devices. Mobile processors and operators can now perform secure erasure on an iPhone® with broken screens. The software allows wiping iOS® devices in the recovery mode with an option to erase with or without restoring the latest firmware. Apart from high speed erasure that saves time of service providers as they process bulk volumes of devices, secure and permanent erasure ensures compliance with global data protection legislation and privacy mandates.

Visit the product page https://www.bitraser.com/bitraser-mobile-eraser-and-diagnostics.php to learn more about BitRaser® Mobile Eraser & Diagnostics v3.0.0.3.

About BitRaser®

BitRaser® is a robust tool for erasing data permanently from storage devices like SSD, HDD, laptop, desktop, server & mobile devices (Android® & iOS®) as per international standards. The software generates tamper-proof certificates & reports of erasure that are cloud-accessible & serve as an immutable audit trail for meeting compliance with global data privacy laws such as GDPR, CCPA, GLB, SOX, HIPAA, ISO27001, etc. BitRaser is an innovation by Stellar, global data care experts since 1993. Stellar is best known for data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair software & services.

