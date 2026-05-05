Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of Catchment Capital's Investment in Vertech Industrial Systems

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Catchment Capital's ("Catchment") strategic investment in Vertech Industrial Systems ("Vertech" or the "Company"), an innovative process automation and digital systems integrator.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Vertech is a premier industrial systems integrator specializing in the design and implementation of advanced automation, SCADA, and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) solutions that bridge the gap between IT and operations. The Company's full suite of automation and digitalization solutions provides turnkey engineering services that optimize efficiency, data visibility, and system reliability for complex industrial operations across a diverse set of end markets, including data centers, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and water and wastewater.

"Vertech's specialized expertise in bridging the gap between physical operations and digital intelligence places them at the center of the Industry 4.0 movement, where automation and real-time data visibility are essential for competitiveness. We are thrilled to be partnering with Titus, Bob and the entire Vertech team," said Robby Berner, Partner at Catchment. Robby added, "We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Stellus and are excited to work together as the Company enters its next phase of growth."

"We are excited to partner with Catchment on another transaction, along with Vertech management," said Doug Bollermann, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, "Vertech's comprehensive service offering, strong reputation and track record given its technical expertise, and Catchment's industry expertise position the company well for continued growth."

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC