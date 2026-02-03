STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF SILVERASSIST'S ACQUISITION OF CARING, LLC

HOUSTON & CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus"), alongside its affiliates, provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support the acquisition of Caring, LLC ("Caring.com") by SilverAssist, a comprehensive senior assistance network connecting families with trusted information, expert guidance, and quality services to simplify aging and senior living decisions. SilverAssist is currently backed by Growth Catalyst Partners.

Caring.com, one of the most visited online destinations for senior care reviews, education, and family referrals, and its family of brands will join SilverAssist's expanding services portfolio, which also includes Oasis Senior Advisors, a national network of local Certified Senior Advisors, and ElderLife Financial, a financial services company purpose-built to help families pay for senior housing. Caring.com brings one of the industry's most expansive referral footprints to SilverAssist, significantly accelerating national reach and operator connectivity while positioning SilverAssist as the fastest-growing national referral and advisory network in senior housing.

The integrated network will offer unmatched resources for senior living operators and trusted guidance for families navigating the complex realities of aging, including highly qualified, localized referrals, integrated financial navigation, and transparent, operator-first business practices.

James Nally, Managing Director at Growth Catalyst Partners, said, "We appreciate Stellus' support of SilverAssist and partnership throughout the Caring acquisition process. We look forward to working with Stellus as we continue expanding SilverAssist's capabilities to create a fully integrated, leading provider in the senior placement industry."

Bill Haverland, Managing Director at Stellus, added, "We are excited to partner with Growth Catalyst Partners and the SilverAssist team. The combination of SilverAssist's services with Caring.com's expansive referral footprint provides an attractive proposition to both senior living communities and individuals."

