Stem Cell Transplant Hematologist Joins Karmanos Cancer Institute's BMT and Hematology Multidisciplinary Teams

Physician specializes in stem cell transplantation for blood cancers

DETROIT, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute welcomes José Larios, M.D., transplant hematologist. Dr. Larios is a member of the Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant and Hematology Oncology Multidisciplinary Teams at Karmanos. He specializes in treating leukemia and lymphoma blood cancers, including Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas. He began seeing patients at the Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit in August 2024.

José Larios, M.D., transplant hematologist, joined the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, Michigan.

"Karmanos Cancer Institute is an NCI (National Cancer Institute)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center known for its expertise in treating solid and hematologic tumors," said Dr. Larios. "During my fellowship training, I was privileged to work with the incredible transplant and hematology teams, under the guidance and mentorship of Dr. Uberti in stem cell transplant and Dr. Yang in malignant hematology. I am now honored to be a part of the hematology and transplant team at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute."

Dr. Larios has research and clinical interests in the role of bone marrow microenvironment in leukemia progression. This includes bone marrow signaling in acute leukemias, stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapy. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship in a breast oncology and pharmacology lab at the University of Michigan and investigated molecular mechanisms of endocrine resistance in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. He recapitulated newly published mutations in the estrogen receptor gene using breast cancer cell lines as pre-clinical models. Additionally, Dr. Larios also examined mechanisms of resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors.

"With Karmanos being an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with Wayne State University, Dr. Larios' research and interests will lead to significant discovery in the way we currently treat leukemias and lymphomas with stem cell transplantation," explained George Yoo, M.D., FACS, Chief Medical Officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. "Having physicians that push the standard of care needle forward is just what we need in the fight against cancer, to help with future treatments that cure cancers and lead to a better quality of life after treatment."

In addition to his postdoctoral fellowship work, Dr. Larios completed an internal medicine residency at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield and received his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine, which was in Dominica at that time. He is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, where he is also a diplomate in Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Medical Association. He serves on the editorial board for the European Journal of Neurology and has co-authored multiple peer-reviewed published studies.

View Dr. Lario's physician profile here. To request an appointment, visit karmanos.org or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplantation Program at Karmanos

The Karmanos Cancer Institute Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) Program is one of only a select group nationwide reporting some of the best survival outcomes for related and unrelated stem cell transplantation, according to data released yearly from the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Registry. In addition, the BMT program has received full accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) – the highest level and the most extensive spectrum of accreditation offered by FACT for Bone Marrow Transplant Programs. Members of the BMT Team have vast experience in clinical research focusing on graft-versus-host disease and immunotherapy. To learn more, click here.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute