STEP INTO SPRING WITH PACSUN'S LATEST COLLECTION WITH THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

The Met x Pacsun Spring Collection Reimagines Archival Artwork Through Fresh,

Seasonal Style

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is welcoming the new season with its latest collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met x Pacsun Spring Collection draws from rarely seen works within The Met collection, translating centuries-old works of art into modern, wearable pieces that capture the lightness and renewal of spring and bring a sense of discovery to everyday style.

The Met x Pacsun Spring Collection draws from rarely seen works within The Met collection, translating centuries-old works of art into modern, wearable pieces that capture the lightness and renewal of spring and bring a sense of discovery to everyday style.

Inspired by drawings, prints, and paintings spanning the 17th to 20th century, the collection introduces a mix of on-trend and elevated essentials, from graphic and baby tees to relaxed shorts and oversized totes. The Met x Pacsun Spring Collection, the latest drop in the ongoing partnership between the two brands, consists of 25 pieces and channels fleeting blooms and sweeping landscapes into effortless silhouettes, reimagining historic works through a distinctly contemporary lens.

"At Pacsun, art is one of the core pillars of our brand and a powerful way we connect with our community," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "Our customer is deeply influenced by culture, and our collaboration with The Met bridges historic design with modern self-expression through style. This Spring drop reflects the intersection of art and youth culture, designed for everyday wear. We've loved continuing to grow our relationship with The Met."

With prices ranging from $10 to $150, this collection marks the latest chapter in Pacsun's ongoing collaboration with The Met, bringing elements of the Museum's expansive archive into conversation with youth culture. Photographed against the dramatic coastal backdrop of Big Sur, the campaign visually echoes the collection's nature-inspired themes, where ocean, cliffs, and open landscapes mirror the artwork woven throughout the designs.

The Met x Pacsun Spring Collection is available exclusively at Pacsun stores and online.

About Pacsun:

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About The Met:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

Press Contact:

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SOURCE Pacsun